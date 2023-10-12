Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Israel-Palestine war: IDF find ISIS flag among seized items from Hamas militants; check details

    The IDF's assertion has provoked discussions about the true extent of the threat posed by Hamas. The presence of ISIS flags suggests a possible alignment with an even more radical and extremist ideology, creating a disturbing scenario for the region and Israel's security.

    The Israel Defense Force (IDF) has made a significant claim, stating that Hamas brought ISIS flags into an area with the intention of carrying out attacks against Israeli civilians, including children, women, and men. Hamas, a known terrorist organization, has a history of violence and hostility.

    Hamas, which operates in the Gaza Strip, is primarily focused on resistance against Israel. While already labeled a terrorist group by several countries and organizations, their alleged association with ISIS further complicates the situation.

    'Death was a blessing': Father's agonising words as Hamas kills 8-yr-old daughter amid horrors of war (WATCH)

    As this revelation comes to light, the situation in Gaza remains dire. Israel has imposed a comprehensive blockade, limiting civilian movement and access to essential supplies such as food, fuel, water, and power. This has placed immense strain on the Gaza Strip's residents, who face severe challenges in their daily lives.

    Israeli soldier pays tribute to Southern Israel's martyrs with heartfelt message on bombs | WATCH

    Additionally, the border crossing with Egypt, which serves as an alternate supply route for Gaza, remains closed. The closure is a result of allegations that Israeli airstrikes targeted the area, impacting the border crossing's functionality. The Israeli military has neither confirmed nor denied these allegations, leaving the situation in Gaza and the surrounding region fraught with uncertainty.

    As the tensions persist and the situation unfolds, the international community watches closely, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 7:04 PM IST
