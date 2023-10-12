'Death was a blessing': Father's agonising words as Hamas kills 8-yr-old daughter amid horrors of war (WATCH)

"They just said we found Emily. She's dead, and I went, yes! I went, yes and smiled because that is the best news of the possibilities that I knew. That was the best possibility that I was hoping for," Thomas Hand, father of an 8-year-old girl Emily, who was killed in the Israel-Hamas war said.

In the midst of Israel-Hamas war and chaos, the heart-wrenching story of Thomas Hand and his daughter emerges as a poignant reminder of the human cost of war and the impossible choices it forces upon innocent families. Originally from Ireland, Thomas Hand found himself separated from his 8-year-old daughter, Emily, who had gone for a sleepover at a friend's house within the same kibbutz when the Israel-Hamas war broke out. As the days turned into agonizing waits for answers, Thomas was finally rescued, but the news he received was the cruelest blow of all – his precious daughter, Emily, had been killed.

The heartbreak and pain etched on Thomas Hand's face as he recounted the moment he learned of Emily's fate were palpable. His words, though difficult to comprehend, speak to the unimaginable choices faced by families caught in the crossfire of conflict.

Thomas described the excruciating revelation in an interview with CNN: "They just said we found Emily. She's dead, and I went, yes! I went, yes and smiled because that is the best news of the possibilities that I knew. That was the best possibility that I was hoping for."

This seemingly paradoxical response reveals a profound and deeply distressing truth. In the horrors of war, where life can be filled with unimaginable suffering, death sometimes becomes a heartbreaking but merciful release from the brutal realities faced by civilians at the hands of Hamas terrorists.

Amid the ongoing war, several reports of gruesome murders and women being raped have surfaced. A report recently claimed that the Hamas had killed 40 babies and gunned down their entire family.

For Thomas Hand, the smile that accompanied the news of Emily's death was not one of joy, but rather a reaction to the unbearable thought of his daughter enduring the torment of captivity. In Gaza, where the conditions for hostages can be nightmarish, with little access to food, water, and light, the prospect of captivity is indeed "worse than death."

"She was either dead or in Gaza. And if you know anything about what they do to the people in Gaza, that is worse than death. That is worse than death. The way they treat you. They'd have no food, they'd have no water. She'd be in a dark room filled with Christ knows how many people and terrified every minute, hour, day, and possible years to come. So death was a blessing, an absolute blessing," he further stated.

This father's story is a stark reminder of the devastating impact of conflict on innocent lives. It underscores the urgent need for peace, resolution, and the protection of children from the horrors of war. Thomas Hand's unimaginable ordeal should serve as a clarion call for empathy, compassion, and collective efforts to end the suffering experienced by countless families caught in similar circumstances.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has continued with exchanges of fire, and Israel has imposed a "complete siege" on the Palestinian territory. This has resulted in disruptions to essential services, including electricity, water, and fuel supplies to Gaza. Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz has indicated that these supplies will not be restored until all hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza are released. The conflict remains a matter of concern, with implications for both regional stability and the lives of those affected by the violence.