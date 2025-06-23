Israel has carried out a fresh airstrike on Iran’s underground Fordow nuclear facility near Tehran, Iranian state media reported. This marks a second reported attack on the high-security site amid rising regional tensions.

Israel launched another airstrike on Iran’s heavily fortified Fordow nuclear facility, south of Tehran, according to Iranian state media on Monday.

Tasnim News Agency reportedly quoted a spokesperson from Qom province’s crisis management authority confirming the strike, saying, “The aggressor attacked the Fordow nuclear site again.”

According to reports, during the past hour, Israel attacked and destroyed several Basij (riot police) buildings in Tehran without early warning, killing over a hundred Basij members in these buildings. Israel is reportedly focused mainly on assisting Iranians to rise up.

Infamous Evin prison in Tehran targeted

Israel has reportedly targeted the main gate of Iran’s Evin prison in Tehran during a fresh wave of airstrikes. The facility is known for holding political prisoners and regime critics. Iranian officials have not confirmed the strike.

Iranian state media confirmed the attack on the Fordow site, while reports of the strike on Evin prison, known for holding political prisoners and regime critics, are yet to be verified by the Iranian authorities.

The strikes come amid rapidly rising tensions following US bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend.

Attack on nuclear site Fordow

The Fordow site is one of Iran’s most secure nuclear enrichment facilities, built deep underground to protect it from airstrikes.

This reported attack comes just a day after the United States bombed three Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordow, as part of Operation Midnight Hammer.

Tensions in the region have spiked following these military operations, with Iran launching missile strikes on Israel in response.