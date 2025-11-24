The UAE-India CEPA Council's flagship Startup Series has received over 10,000 applications from Indian innovators in just 50 days. Director Ahmed Aljneibi highlighted the overwhelming response, with top 5 winners to be announced soon.

The UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) Council's newest startup initiative has generated an overwhelming response, receiving Over 10,000 applications have been recieved just 50 days, according to its director Ahmed Aljneibi. The Startup Series is the UAE-India CEPA Council's flagship initiative, designed to connect India's most promising innovators with the UAE's dynamic start-up ecosystem. The final countdown to the series has begun with Top 5 winners to be announced on Tuesday.

A 'Natural Step' in Bilateral Partnership

In an interview, Aljneibi detailed the vision behind the programme, the calibre of startups selected, and its impact on strengthening bilateral ties. Aljneibi described the initiative as a "natural step" in advancing the UAE-India CEPA partnership. "Startups are now one of the main focuses in the industry. It's the future in terms of the potential for growth and scaling," he said The surge in applications, he noted, reflects the strong interest and confidence of Indian entrepreneurs in tapping into UAE opportunities. "The response has been positive so far, and we're really looking forward to the conclusion of it and seeing the results of this startup series."

Selection Process and Support for Winners

Spread over two days, the sessions will allow for in-depth evaluation, ecosystem engagement, and networking. At the conclusion, the jury will select the final five start-ups to receive UAE-based incubation and market access support, using a flexible, merit-based approach that aligns with both the start-ups' potential and the UAE ecosystem's strategic priorities.

A key highlight of the programme is the support offered to the top five finalists. Aljneibi explained that each finalist will receive a soft-landing package from leading UAE partners including Hub71, DP World, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone. "These packages will help startups establish a foothold in the UAE," he said. "This includes trade licensing, mentorship, and potentially access to investors to help them scale up their businesses from India."

Spotlight on Top Innovators

Aljneibi also shed light on the strong innovation represented among the top 20 selected startups. "We found some of the best and brightest startups," he said. The list includes a robotics company enhancing automation for industrial use, an agritech venture developing sustainable agricultural solutions in India, and a regtech platform streamlining policy processes to enable better financial decision-making for businesses.

Fostering Bilateral Growth and Collaboration

Beyond the competition itself, Aljneibi emphasized the initiative's broader goal of boosting bilateral cooperation. "It encourages collaboration between startups in India and the UAE," he noted. By connecting talent, accelerators, and innovation programmes from both nations, the initiative aims to strengthen cross-border understanding of each other's ecosystems and unlock new opportunities under the CEPA framework.

As the startup series progresses, both countries stand to benefit from deeper collaboration in entrepreneurship, technology and innovation--further energising the UAE-India CEPA partnership.

The Start-Up Series, is designed to connect high-potential Indian start-ups with opportunities in the UAE market. Anchored in the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the program aims to foster cross-border collaboration in innovation and entrepreneurship, providing Indian founders with access to the UAE's business-friendly environment, world-class infrastructure, and global markets.

At the same time, it allows the UAE to tap into cutting-edge talent and innovative solutions, strengthening engagement between start-ups, investors, and incubators while advancing the shared goals of economic diversification and tech-driven growth. (ANI)