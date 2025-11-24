The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) warns of escalating threats to democracy and civic freedoms, citing a constitutional amendment that undermines judicial independence and security policies that erode fundamental rights in the country.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), at the conclusion of its 39th annual general meeting, has sounded an urgent alarm over what it describes as rapidly escalating threats to constitutional democracy, civic freedoms, and the safety of vulnerable communities across the country.

Constitutional and Democratic Concerns

In a detailed statement issued by HRCP Chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt, the Commission warned that the cumulative impact of recent political and security decisions is eroding fundamental rights and weakening public trust in state institutions. HRCP expressed grave concern over the passage of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, saying that the move threatens judicial independence by expanding executive control over matters that must remain free of interference. The Commission said the amendment severely undermines the system of checks and balances, especially at a time when democratic institutions are already under strain. It criticised the provision of lifetime immunity for public officeholders, arguing that it concentrates unchecked power among a small group and compromises parliamentary supremacy.

The Commission reiterated that empowered, elected local governments are essential for deepening democracy and ensuring meaningful citizen participation in governance.

Deteriorating Security and Rights Violations

Addressing the deteriorating security environment, HRCP stressed that counter-militancy efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan must not come at the cost of basic freedoms and the right to dissent. It condemned the continued blanket internet shutdowns in Balochistan and other regions, saying that such blackouts have crippled education, economic activity, and democratic engagement, and must be lifted without delay.

The Commission called on federal and provincial governments to adopt rights-respecting security policies, carry out impartial investigations into abuses by state actors, and engage constructively with local communities. It urged an immediate end to enforced disappearances and the use of internment centres without due process, and called for discontinuing the use of Schedule 4 as a tool to suppress dissent.

Forced Repatriation of Afghan Refugees

The HRCP statement also highlighted growing alarm over the harassment, detention, and forced repatriation of Afghan refugees. Many deported or detained refugees, it noted, face genuine risks of persecution, family separation, and acute humanitarian distress. HRCP pressed the government to halt deportations, guarantee due process, and uphold international protection standards. It renewed its longstanding call for Pakistan to ratify the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and 1967 Protocol and to protect the right to citizenship by birth and naturalisation.

Extrajudicial Killings and Torture

Citing rising instances of custodial torture and extrajudicial killings, especially involving Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Counter Crime Department (CCD) personnel, HRCP demanded urgent, independent inquiries and strict accountability. Such violations, the Commission said, perpetuate impunity and pose a severe threat to citizens' right to life and dignity.

Persecution of Religious Minorities

The Commission also drew attention to the worsening situation of religious minorities, particularly Ahmadis, who continue to face mob attacks, violence at worship sites, and desecration of graves. It urged the state to ensure security, hold perpetrators accountable, and urgently operationalise the long-delayed commission to investigate misuse of blasphemy laws. HRCP also called for legislation to end forced conversions.

Protection of Women and Children

Raising concerns over child rights, the Commission said child marriage remains pervasive and harmful, jeopardising girls' health, education, and futures. It demanded uniform legislation defining a minor and declaring all marriages under 18 illegal.

HRCP further noted persistent sexual harassment in educational institutions and workplaces, calling for stronger reporting systems, transparent accountability, and preventive training.

Climate-Displaced Communities

The Commission urged authorities to support thousands of climate-displaced persons, especially in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), by providing safe shelter, basic services, and sustainable resettlement plans. It called for sustained assistance for rebuilding homes and livelihoods for communities devastated by recent floods, particularly in South Punjab.

In closing, Chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt stressed that Pakistan is at a critical crossroads and warned that unless these issues are addressed urgently and comprehensively, the country risks deepening democratic erosion and escalating humanitarian distress. (ANI)