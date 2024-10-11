Israel: IDF intercepts drone over Ashkelon after alarm sounds; dramatic moment caught on camera (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In a swift and decisive operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) successfully intercepted and shot down a drone that crossed into Israeli airspace near the coastal city of Ashkelon on Friday.

    In a swift and decisive operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) successfully intercepted and shot down a drone that crossed into Israeli airspace near the coastal city of Ashkelon on Friday. The incident triggered widespread alarm across the region, as drone sirens blared through Ashkelon and surrounding towns north of Gaza.

    The tense moment, captured on camera, shows the dramatic interception, with residents reporting hearing loud blasts as IDF interceptors took down the unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

    Shortly after the drone alarms sounded, the IDF confirmed the interception, stating that their air force had neutralized a hostile drone that entered Israeli territory. "Following the warning of the infiltration of hostile aircraft that were activated in the area west of Lakish a short time ago, the Air Force successfully intercepted an unmanned aircraft that crossed into the territory of the country," the IDF said in an official statement on X (formerly Twitter).

    The drone alarm covered a broad area, including Ashkelon and several towns north and east of the Gaza Strip, such as Nir Yisrael and Hodaya. While the exact origin of the drone remains unknown, this incursion occurred just hours after an Iran-backed militia in Iraq claimed responsibility for launching a drone attack on the southern Israeli city of Eilat, near the Red Sea.

    This drone incursion has further heightened tensions in southern Israel, especially in light of recent aerial threats. The growing use of drones by hostile groups represents a significant shift in the regional conflict, posing new challenges for the IDF and Israel's defense apparatus.

