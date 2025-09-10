Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was "not thrilled" about the Israeli strike that targeted top Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, stressing that the situation was "not good" and that the US priority remained the return of hostages.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (US local time) said he was "not thrilled" about the Israeli strike that targeted top Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, stressing that the situation was "not good" but reiterated that the US priority remained the return of hostages.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "I am not thrilled about it... Not a good situation, but I will say that we want the hostages back. We are not thrilled about the way that went down. I am never surprised by anything, especially when it comes to the Middle East."

This comes after Israel launched an airstrike targeting top Hamas leaders residing in a residential neighbourhood in Doha, according to CNN.

Eliminating Hamas remained “worthy goal”: White House

Leavitt added that as soon as the President learned of the strike, he asked Special Envoy Steven Witkoff to notify Qatari authorities immediately.

"President Trump immediately directed Special Envoy Witkoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack, which he did. The President views Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the United States and feels very badly about the location of this attack," she said, noting the close ties between Washington and Doha.

Leavitt also said President Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the attack.

"President Trump wants all of the hostages in Gaza and the bodies of the dead released, and this war to end now. Prime Minister Netanyahu told President Trump that he wants to make peace, and quickly. President Trump believes this unfortunate incident could serve as an opportunity for peace," she added.

According to Leavitt, Trump also spoke to Qatar's Amir and Prime Minister, assuring them that such an incident would not be repeated.

"The President also talked to the Amir and Prime Minister of Qatar and thanked them for their support and friendship to our country. He assured them that such a thing would not happen again on their soil," she said.

