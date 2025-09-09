US President Donald Trump faced backlash after suggesting that some domestic violence cases, like “a little fight with the wife,” are lesser crimes. Women’s groups and political leaders condemned the remarks as dismissive and harmful.

CDC reports that 41% of women in the U.S. face sexual or physical violence from an intimate partner during their lifetime.

US President Donald Trump came under intense scrutiny on Monday after making remarks about domestic violence that many critics called dismissive and alarming. Speaking at a public event, Trump suggested that some cases of domestic violence might be considered "lesser crimes" and questioned whether they should even be counted in crime statistics. His comments, delivered with a hint of humor, were met with laughter from parts of the audience, intensifying the controversy.

He stated, “Much lesser things, things that take place in the home, they call crime. If a man has a little fight with the wife, they say this was a crime.”

The remarks were widely condemned by political leaders, women’s rights organisations, and advocacy groups who said such comments trivialise a serious societal problem.

Outrage From Women’s Rights Groups

The national organization for women (NOW) strongly condemned Trump’s statement. NOW President Kim Villanueva said, “Donald Trump showed us again what's in his heart when he called domestic violence a 'lesser crime.' This is a shocking and dangerous minimisation of a nationwide crisis.”

Advocacy groups stressed that dismissing domestic violence incidents not only undermines victims’ experiences but also perpetuates a culture of impunity.

Political Leaders Respond

Arizona Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes also responded to Trump’s remarks on X, emphasizing the seriousness of domestic violence: “Yes, Mr. President, domestic violence is a crime.”

Other political leaders echoed her concerns, noting that minimising domestic abuse can endanger victims and discourage reporting.

Domestic Violence Statistics Highlight Scope of the Problem

Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) underscore the prevalence of domestic violence across the country. Approximately 41 percent of women and 26 percent of men experience sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking from an intimate partner during their lifetime. Experts warn that underreporting is widespread, and dismissive statements by public figures can further silence victims.

Broader Implications of Trump’s Remarks

Analysts say that Trump’s comments could have significant social and political repercussions. Critics argue that such statements risk normalising abusive behavior, undermining efforts to combat domestic violence, and sending the wrong message to both victims and perpetrators. Advocacy groups continue to call for public accountability and reaffirm the need for stronger protections and support systems for those affected by domestic abuse.