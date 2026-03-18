EU President Ursula von der Leyen is set to visit Australia from March 23-25. Her trip to Sydney and Canberra includes a meeting with PM Anthony Albanese to bolster ties with a key partner in the strategically vital Indo-Pacific region.

European Union President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Australia from March 23-25, as per an official statement by the delegation of the European Union to Australia. It was further noted that during her visit, she will travel to Sydney and Canberra to meet the Australian PM, Anthony Albanese.

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In a post on X, the EU in Australia said, "EU President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Australia from March 23-25 to strengthen ties with a trusted partner in the vital Indo-Pacific region. She will travel to Sydney and Canberra, and meet with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the Australian capital." EU President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Australia from March 23-25 to strengthen ties with a trusted partner in the vital Indo-Pacific region. She will travel to Sydney and Canberra, and meet with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the Australian capital.@GVisentinEU pic.twitter.com/IRZ3nIqUiS — EU in Australia (@EUinAus) March 18, 2026

EU-Indo-Pacific Strategic Partnership

The European Union's diplomatic service noted on its website how the EU and Indo-Pacific regions share a stake in each other's prosperity and security. Calling the Indo-Pacific region of key strategic importance to the EU, both economically and geopolitically, the EU underlined how the futures are highly interconnected and interdependent.

"Given today's complex geopolitical environment, cooperation with Indo-Pacific partners is essential. The EU prioritises upholding a rules-based international order, based on the UN Charter, and promoting responsible international cooperation", the website said.

It underlined that by working closely with Indo-Pacific nations, the EU aims to address global challenges and reinforce stability, security, and shared prosperity in the region.

The EU Indo-Pacific strategy promotes effective rules-based multilateralism, an open and fair environment for trade and investment, while supporting connectivity with the EU. Close cooperation is key in order to achieve sustainable economic growth while ensuring the diversification of supply chains and resilience in the face of economic shocks and disruption, it further noted.

Key Priority Areas

The website noted that the EU's Indo-Pacific Strategy focuses on seven key priority areas, namely: sustainable and inclusive prosperity, green transition, ocean governance, digital governance and partnerships, connectivity, security and defence and human security.

"These priorities collectively underpin the EU's commitment to building resilient partnerships that promote peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. The EU and its Indo-Pacific partners have advanced concrete cooperation across all seven priority areas", the website highlighted. (ANI)