Bangladesh: ISKCON centre in Dhaka set on fire, deities burned amid escalating tensions

ISKCON has reported that its center in Dhaka district, Bangladesh, was set on fire, with vandals destroying idols inside the temple at the Namhatta property. Radharamn Das, Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata, stated that attacks on the community and Vaishnavite members continue unabated.

He said in a post on X handle, "ISKCON Namhatta Centre burned down in Bangladesh. The center is located in Dhaka. Early morning today, between 2-3 AM, miscreants set fire to the Shri Shri Radha Krishna Temple and the Shri Shri Mahabhagya Lakshmi Narayan Temple, which fall under the Hare Krishna Namhatta Sangha, located in Dhour village, under then jurisdiction of Turag Police Station, Dhaka district. The fire was initiated by lifting the tin roof at the back of the temple and using petrol or octane. "

Das stated that the attacks are ongoing and, despite ISKCON bringing the matter to the attention of the interim government in Bangladesh, the police and administration have done little to alleviate their concerns or address the situation.

The Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata also raised concerns about the safety of Hindu community leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, who has been denied bail amidst the ongoing violent attacks. He highlighted that since the installation of the interim government and the removal of the Awami League from power in August, ISKCON properties have been targeted in multiple incidents across Bangladesh over the past four months.

Condemning the incident, West Bengal BJP president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar took to X, saying, “Strongly condemn the horrific arson attack on the Iskcon Namhatta Centre in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which destroyed the deities of Sri Sri Laxmi Narayan and sacred temple items. This is an unforgivable act of hatred against a place of worship.”

