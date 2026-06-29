A viral X post asking whether 43°C in Europe feels the same as in India has sparked a social media debate. Users shared contrasting views on climate, housing, infrastructure, air conditioning and why extreme heat is experienced differently across regions.

A post on X comparing extreme summer temperatures in Europe and India has sparked a lively debate on social media, with users sharing contrasting views on whether 43°C feels the same in both regions. The discussion has centred on factors such as climate, infrastructure, housing design and living conditions, with many arguing that the experience of extreme heat depends on much more than the temperature shown on a thermometer.

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The viral post was shared by X user Umed Pratap Singh, who questioned why Europeans were expressing concern over soaring temperatures when several parts of India regularly experience even higher temperatures.

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Viral X Post Sparks Debate

The caption accompanying the post read:

"Is 43°C in Europe different than 43°C in India? What's so rona dhona about? Here, temperature even touches 48°C."

The post quickly gained attention, prompting users to share their views on why the same temperature may feel different in different parts of the world.

Social Media Users Share Their Views

One user commented: "Infrastructure is built for the cold. 43 in Europe will feel like >>55 in India. Many houses don’t even have fans and they’re waking up to portable units now out of necessity."

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A second user wrote: "They don't have ACs. Very few have fans. Many apartments have restrictions on how much a window can open, many of them open upto 10 degrees angle only."

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A third user commented: "Difference is that they could afford to air condition their homes but they have mental issues. Government has banned A/Cs in some countries. It’s self goal. Not weather related."

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A fourth user shared a different perspective: "Go to Hills in India and face 35-38 degree heat. No pollution and clear sky hits differently."

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Debate Highlights More Than Just Temperature

The discussion highlights how perceptions of extreme heat vary depending on factors such as the local climate, urban infrastructure, housing design and access to cooling systems. While some users argued that European countries are less prepared for prolonged heatwaves because homes are designed for colder weather, others pointed to differences in air conditioning, ventilation and environmental conditions.

The discussion continues to generate reactions, with social media users debating whether the experience of 43°C depends more on geography, infrastructure and preparedness than on the temperature itself.