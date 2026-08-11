A sudden suspension of mobile phone and internet services in Quetta, Balochistan, has severely disrupted normal life. The shutdown has impacted students, healthcare, businesses, and journalists, leaving residents unable to communicate effectively.

A sudden suspension of mobile phone and internet services in Quetta has disrupted normal life in the Balochistan capital, impacting students, healthcare professionals, businesses, journalists and thousands of residents who depend on digital connectivity for essential communication, according to a report by The Express Tribune.

Widespread Disruption Across Sectors

The interruption in services left many residents unable to communicate with family members, colleagues and customers. Businesses that rely heavily on online communication and digital payment systems also encountered difficulties.

Students were particularly affected, as those attending online classes, accessing educational resources or communicating with teachers and classmates were abruptly disconnected from their regular learning platforms, The Express Tribune reported.

Healthcare professionals were also among those impacted by the shutdown. Doctors and medical staff depend on mobile phones and internet connectivity to coordinate with colleagues, communicate with patients and exchange critical information. The disruption made routine medical communication more challenging, especially for individuals dealing with urgent healthcare requirements, according to The Express Tribune.

Small businesses and traders also experienced operational difficulties. Many rely on phone calls, messaging platforms, digital payments and delivery services as part of their daily operations. Food-delivery personnel were reportedly affected as they struggled to receive orders and remain in contact with customers.

Journalists in Quetta also faced challenges in reaching sources and sending news reports from the field, particularly at a time when rapid communication is crucial for covering developing situations, The Express Tribune reported.

Ongoing Human Rights Issues

Meanwhile, Balochistan continues to face concerns over enforced disappearances, with some individuals reportedly being released while others remain in prolonged detention or are allegedly subjected to targeted killings. Such incidents have contributed to growing insecurity and mistrust among sections of the local population.

The continued allegations of arbitrary arrests and concerns over accountability have further contributed to instability in the region, undermining efforts aimed at promoting peace, justice and public confidence in state institutions.

Human rights organisations have repeatedly expressed concern over enforced disappearances in Balochistan, identifying the issue as one of Pakistan's most contentious and unresolved human rights challenges. Families of missing individuals continue to call for transparency and information regarding the whereabouts and status of their loved ones. (ANI)