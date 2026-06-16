Light rainfall on Tuesday brought much-needed relief from the heatwave in Delhi-NCR. However, the respite is temporary as the IMD forecasts temperatures to climb again from Wednesday, with heatwave-like conditions expected to persist through the weekend.

Several parts of Delhi-NCR received light rainfall on Tuesday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the prevailing heatwave-like conditions in the national capital and its adjoining areas.

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Light to moderate rainfall was reported in several parts of Delhi-NCR, including areas around the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, during the morning hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is expected to range between 37 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle between 26 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave to Return from Wednesday

The weather department said Southwesterly (SW) winds are expected to prevail throughout the day at speeds of 10-15 kmph across different time slots.

The heat is expected to intensify from Wednesday (June 17) as the mercury is likely to climb to the 39-41 degrees Celsius range. Wind speeds are also predicted to increase slightly during the afternoon and evening hours, reaching up to 20 kmph.

The IMD has warned that by Thursday (June 18), the national capital could witness a further rise in temperatures, with the maximum temperature likely to touch the 40-42 degrees Celsius mark. A significant shift in wind direction is also expected on Thursday, with Northwesterly (NW) winds replacing the prevailing Southwesterly flow. These winds are likely to blow at speeds ranging between 15 and 20 kmph.

Weekend Forecast

According to the forecast, heatwave-like conditions are expected to persist through the weekend. While June 19 and 20 will see maximum temperatures between 39°C and 41°C, the minimum temperatures will see a sharp rise, reaching 30-32°C by Saturday.

On Sunday, June 21, the IMD predicts the heat will peak again, with the maximum temperature once again hovering between 40°C and 42°C. Westerly winds are expected to reach speeds of 20-25 kmph during the afternoon and evening hours.

Monday's Severe Weather Conditions

Earlier on Monday, heavy rain accompanied by a dust storm and thunderstorms lashed parts of the national capital, disrupting normal life and affecting movement in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for the region, warning of severe weather conditions and gusty winds, impacting daily life and transit.

A sudden change in weather conditions had gripped the region under the influence of a western disturbance, leading to scattered thunderstorms and strong winds across Delhi and adjoining areas.

Residents in several parts of the city witnessed fluctuating weather conditions as the national capital experienced an active weather spell marked by dust storms, thunderstorms and rainfall.