Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows Iran will never get nuclear weapons, 'with or without a deal'. This comes as the US, under Trump and Vance, signs an MoU with Iran offering sanctions relief for cooperation on its nuclear program.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday asserted that Iran would never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons "with or without a deal," reaffirming his long-standing position on Tehran's nuclear programme amid the newly announced US-Iran peace agreement aimed at easing tensions in West Asia. His remarks come after senior US administration officials said US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran that lays out a framework for future engagement, with sanctions relief linked to Tehran's cooperation on nuclear verification measures and regional security commitments.

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Netanyahu's 'Life's Mission' Against Iranian Nukes

Addressing concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions, Netanyahu said preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons has been a central objective throughout his political career. "For decades, I have been fighting Iran's efforts to acquire nuclear weapons. I can define this as my life's mission. I have upheld it until now, and I will uphold it in the future as well," Netanyahu said in a press conference.

"With or without a deal, Iran will not have nuclear weapons. Not today, and not tomorrow. As long as I am Prime Minister of Israel, this will not happen," he added.

Details of the US-Iran Agreement

The statement comes as Washington moves ahead with a diplomatic framework that US officials say is designed to ensure Iran remains compliant with international nuclear obligations while opening a path toward economic engagement. According to senior administration officials, the memorandum establishes a structure for future negotiations and bilateral relations between the United States and Iran.

"The first is it provides a structure for how our negotiation, our relationship will operate in the future, and the basic way it works is that the more that the Iranians are willing to work with us on their nuclear program, on verifying that they're not building a nuclear weapon, on not funding radicalism and terrorism in the region, the more that they're going to be welcomed into the world economy through a combination of sanctions relief and other economic measures," the officials said.

They added that the agreement is intended to create a pathway for Iran's reintegration into the global economy if it complies with the commitments outlined in the memorandum. US President Donald Trump has described the agreement as a "very powerful document" and said its full text would be released publicly after the formal signing ceremony expected later this week. Vice President JD Vance also confirmed that the agreement had already been signed digitally and stressed that sanctions relief would depend on Iran's actions.

"If we see the Iranians taking action to eliminate their stockpile of enriched material and allow the verification regime that we need to see, sanctions relief will follow," Vance said during an interview with ABC's Good Morning America.

The agreement has been welcomed by Switzerland, which is coordinating with the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar to facilitate a formal signing ceremony in Geneva later this week. (ANI)