Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemns rioting as 'unnatural', blames US

    On Sunday, the group Iran Human Rights said that at least 92 people have been killed as Iran has cracked down on women-led protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the notorious morality police.

    Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemns rioting as 'unnatural', blames US AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 4:51 PM IST

    Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday said that the protests over the death of a woman in police custody were planned and not staged by "ordinary Iranians", in his first comments on unrest that has swept the country since September 17.

    According to reports, Khamenei said the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini "deeply broke my heart", calling it a "bitter incident".

    Also read: Explained: Why Iranian women are chopping off hair, burning hijab

    Khamenei further described the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's morality police, which set off the nationwide protests, as a sad incident that left us heartbroken.

    However, he sharply condemned the protests as a foreign plot to destabilise Iran, echoing authorities' previous comments. This rioting was planned, he told a cadre of police students in Tehran. 

    "I say clearly that these riots and insecurities were designed by America and the Zionist regime, and their employees. He added of the protests: Such actions are not normal, are unnatural," Khamenei said.

    Also read: 'Let women decide...' Sadhguru on anti-Hijab protests by Iranian women

    His comments come as nationwide protests sparked by Amini's death entered their third week despite the government's efforts to crack down.

    On Sunday, the group Iran Human Rights said that at least 92 people have been killed as Iran has cracked down on women-led protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the notorious morality police.

    Kurdish Iranian Amini, 22, was pronounced dead on September 16 after she was detained for allegedly breaching rules requiring women to wear hijab headscarves and modest clothes, sparking Iran's biggest wave of popular unrest in almost three years.

    Also read: UK PM Liz Truss reverses her position on 45% tax cut for wealthiest to prevent rebellion

    An additional 41 people died in clashes Friday in Iran's far southeast, an area bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan, reported Oslo-based IHR citing local sources, saying the protests were sparked by accusations a police chief in the region had raped a teenage girl of the Baluch minority.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2022, 4:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CIA to bring back woolly mammoth from extinction: All you need to know AJR

    CIA to bring back woolly mammoth from extinction: All you need to know

    In a first, external affairs minister S Jaishankar to visit New Zealand from October 5; details here - adt

    In a first, external affairs minister S Jaishankar to visit New Zealand from October 5; details here

    UK PM Liz Truss reverses her position on 45% tax cut for wealthiest to prevent rebellion - adt

    UK PM Liz Truss reverses her position on 45% tax cut for wealthiest to prevent rebellion

    Canadian authorities deny vandalism at Shri Bhagavad Gita Park says blank sign left during repairs gcw

    'Blank sign left during repairs': Canadian authorities deny vandalism at Shri Bhagavad Gita Park

    Mexico braces for flash floods, mudslides as 'dangerous' Hurricane Orlene closes in AJR

    Mexico braces for flash floods, mudslides as 'dangerous' Hurricane Orlene closes in

    Recent Stories

    football La Liga 2022-23: Robert Lewandowski blown away by Barcelona enormous teenage talent and maturity-ayh

    La Liga 2022-23: Lewandowski blown away by Barcelona's enormous teenage talent and maturity

    AAI Recruitment 2022: Notification for 47 assistant posts for Eastern region released; know details here - adt

    AAI Recruitment 2022: Notification for 47 assistant posts for Eastern region released; know details here

    CIA to bring back woolly mammoth from extinction: All you need to know AJR

    CIA to bring back woolly mammoth from extinction: All you need to know

    football man city vs man united Revealed One thing pep Guardiola doesn't like about hat-trick man erling Haaland snt

    Revealed: One thing Man City boss Guardiola doesn't like about hat-trick man Haaland

    4 things we know about the upcoming Google Pixel 7 series gcw

    4 things we know about the upcoming Google Pixel 7 series

    Recent Videos

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon