    Iran's Khamenei vows revenge against Israel for Hamas' political chief Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

    Haniyeh, a pivotal figure in Hamas's international diplomacy, was killed amid heightened tensions following a devastating attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7. This attack resulted in 1,200 deaths and 251 hostages taken, prompting Israel to pledge retaliation against Hamas leadership.

    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 2:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 3:10 PM IST

    In a defiant response to the recent assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday (July 31) declared a commitment to avenging the death. In a message issued on Wednesday, Khamenei extended his condolences to the Palestinian people and Haniyeh's family, mourning the loss of the resistance figure who was killed in an attack on his residence in Tehran earlier that day.

    "The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime martyred our beloved guest inside our house and made us mournful, but it paved the way for a harsh punishment to be imposed on it," Khamenei said. He praised Haniyeh for his dedication to the Palestinian cause, highlighting the leader's sacrifices and his fearlessness in the face of martyrdom. Khamenei noted that Haniyeh had previously lost many family members in the ongoing struggle for resistance.

    Ismail Haniyeh eliminated: Last visuals of Hamas chief in Tehran hours before assassination released (WATCH)

    Iranian state television confirmed Haniyeh's death, saying that an investigation is underway to determine the details of the assassination. The assassination of Haniyeh follows a high-profile killing attributed to Israel earlier the same day, where an airstrike in Beirut targeted and killed Hezbollah's top military commander, Fuad Shukr.

    Ismail Haniyeh assassinated: What Hamas chief's killing means for stability of region amidst Gaza war?

    The Iranian government has announced an investigation into the circumstances of Haniyeh's death. The IRGC's Sepah News has reported that the exact cause of the incident remains unclear. As the region braces for potential repercussions, the release of Haniyeh’s final visuals underscores the gravity of the current geopolitical climate and the fragile state of affairs in the Middle East.

