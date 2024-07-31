Ismail Haniyeh eliminated: Last visuals of Hamas chief in Tehran hours before assassination released (WATCH)

In a significant development amidst the ongoing Gaza war, Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran in the early hours of Wednesday.

In a significant development amidst the ongoing Gaza war, Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran in the early hours of Wednesday. The Palestinian terrorist group described the incident as a "severe escalation," with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirming his death shortly after he attended the inauguration ceremony for Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iranian state media released the last visuals of Haniyeh, showing him at the 'Land of Civilizations' exhibition in Tehran, mere hours before the fatal attack. These images are now among the final moments captured of the Hamas leader, who had been living in exile in Qatar.

Haniyeh's assassination marks the second high-profile killing attributed to Israel within hours, following an airstrike in Beirut that targeted and killed Hezbollah's top military commander Fuad Shukr.

Hamas said Haniyeh was killed “in a treacherous Zionist strike on his residence in Tehran after he participated in the inauguration of Iran’s new president.”

“Hamas declares to the great Palestinian people and the people of the Arab and Islamic nations and all the free people of the world, brother leader Ismail Ismail Haniyeh a martyr,” the statement added.

In another statement, the group quoted Haniyeh as saying that the Palestinian cause had “costs” and “we are ready for these costs: martyrdom for the sake of Palestine, and for the sake of God Almighty, and for the sake of the dignity of this nation.”

Israeli authorities have yet to comment on the Tehran strike, but the incident has been widely condemned by Palestinian and Iranian officials.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the killing as a "cowardly act," urging Palestinians to remain united.

“President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, deeming it a cowardly act and a serious escalation,” Abbas’s office said in a statement. “He urged our people and their forces to unite, remain patient, and stand firm against the Israeli occupation.”

Hamas-run Al-Aqsa TV cited senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk as saying the slaying was “a cowardly act that will not go unpunished.”

Iran’s state media cited the Foreign Ministry as saying in a statement “the martyrdom of Haniyeh in Tehran will strengthen the deep and unbreakable bond between Tehran, Palestine, and the resistance.”

The assassination of Haniyeh, who had been a key figure in Hamas's international diplomacy, comes amid heightened tensions following a devastating attack by the group on Israel on October 7. This attack resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and 251 taken hostage, prompting Israel to vow retaliation against Hamas leadership.

The Iranian government has announced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Haniyeh's death, with the IRGC's Sepah News reporting that the cause of the incident remains unclear. As the region braces for potential repercussions, the release of Haniyeh's final visuals underscores the gravity of the current geopolitical climate and the fragility of the situation in the Middle East.

All about Ismail Haniyeh

Ismail Haniyeh, a prominent figure in Hamas, became the head of the organization's political bureau in 2017, succeeding Khaled Mashaal. Haniyeh had previously served as the Palestinian prime minister after Hamas's surprising victory in the 2006 parliamentary elections. Known for his relatively pragmatic approach, Haniyeh lived in exile, dividing his time between Turkey and Qatar.

During the ongoing Gaza conflict, Haniyeh conducted diplomatic visits to Iran and Turkey, meeting with both countries' presidents. He was recognized for maintaining good relations with leaders of various Palestinian factions, including those who were rivals of Hamas.

Haniyeh joined Hamas in 1987, the year it was founded during the first Palestinian intifada against Israel, which lasted until 1993. Hamas is a member of the "axis of resistance," a coalition that includes Tehran-aligned groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, opposing Israel.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran has emphasized its support for the Palestinian cause as a key aspect of its foreign policy. Although Iran praised Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, it denied any direct involvement.

Haniyeh left the Gaza Strip in 2019 and lived in exile in Qatar. The leading Hamas figure in Gaza is Yahya Sinwar, who orchestrated the October 7 attack. In April, an Israeli airstrike in Gaza resulted in the death of three of Haniyeh's sons and four of his grandchildren. In an interview with Al Jazeera, Haniyeh stated that these killings would not force Hamas to compromise in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations with Israel.

