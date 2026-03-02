Iran’s IRGC claims its latest missile attack targeted the Netanyahu’s office and location of the Israeli Air Force commander in a “surprise” strike.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday claimed its latest missile attack targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office and location of the Israeli Air Force commander in a “surprise” strike. According to Iran Times, IRGC claims Netanyahu's fate is “unclear” following the attack.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The office of the criminal prime minister of the Zionist regime and the headquarters of the regime's air force commander were targeted," the Guards said in a statement carried by Fars news agency.

Scroll to load tweet…

IRGC announced the launch of the “tenth wave of the True Promise 4 Operation,” claiming it struck a government complex in Tel Aviv as well as targets in East Al-Quds (Jerusalem), according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.

In its ninth official statement, the IRGC’s Public Relations Department said it had deployed “Khaybar missiles” during this phase of the offensive.

The department claimed the strike “opened doors to a massive inferno” across what it described as occupied territories, signalling an intensification of its ongoing aerial campaign.

The IRGC also issued a warning to residents in those areas, urging them to “evacuate immediately from areas near military bases, security centres, and governmental facilities.”

War escalates

The war between Iran, Israel and the United States escalated, drawing in Tehran-backed militias and widening the geographic scope of attacks across the Middle East.

Iran launched missiles at Israel and several Arab states, while Hezbollah attacked Israel with rockets and drones from Lebanon. Israel responded with heavy airstrikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs and southern Lebanon. Lebanese authorities reported at least 31 deaths. Israel has mobilised more than 100,000 reservists and warned of prolonged combat.

The escalation follows US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian officials say hundreds have died since the war began, with the Iranian Red Crescent reporting at least 555 fatalities across 131 cities.