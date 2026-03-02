Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone attacks on US allies across Middle East after US-Israeli airstrikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader and hit over 2,000 targets. Iran struck bases and cities in Kuwait, Israel, Bahrain, Syria and beyond,.

The Middle East plunged deeper into crisis as the United States and Israel carried out a second straight day of heavy airstrikes on Iran, hitting more than 2,000 targets across the country. Iran responded with wide-ranging retaliatory attacks against Israel and several US allies, pushing the region closer to a wider war.

Major cities in Iran, Israel and the Gulf felt the impact. Missiles, drones and airstrikes were reported from Tehran to Kuwait, Bahrain, Syria and Israel. Governments across the world issued urgent statements, while markets fell sharply and air travel across West Asia was badly disrupted.

Massive strikes on Tehran

Iran’s capital, Tehran, was among the hardest hit areas. Residents reported loud explosions, fires and chaos on the streets as Israeli and American aircraft struck multiple locations.

One of the most significant strikes targeted a high-security compound linked to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to the information provided, the strike resulted in his death. Satellite images reportedly showed heavy destruction at the site.

Another strike hit 72nd Square in the Narmak area of north-east Tehran, a residential district where former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is known to live. The strike appeared to damage Hedayat High School. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said two students were killed.

A separate attack struck near Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence. On Sunday, US forces destroyed the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to a US Central Command official.

Deadly strikes beyond the capital

The bombing campaign was not limited to Tehran. Cities and towns across Iran were also hit, leading to heavy civilian losses. In the southern town of Minab, a strike on Saturday hit the Shajarah Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school. Iranian health officials said at least 115 people were killed, making it one of the deadliest single attacks so far. Verified videos showed the school located next to an IRGC naval base.

In Lamerd, another southern city, at least 18 civilians were killed. Iranian state media said strikes hit a sports complex and a hall near a school.

These attacks added to fears that civilian areas were increasingly being caught in the conflict.

Iran hits back across the region

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks aimed at Israel and US interests across the Middle East. Officials in Jordan and Saudi Arabia said they intercepted incoming threats.

Oman

An Indian crew member has died after an oil tanker was hit by an unmanned drone boat off the coast of Oman, sparking a fire and forcing the evacuation of everyone on board, officials said on Monday.

Oman’s Maritime Security Centre said the attack took place on Saturday (March 1), about 52 nautical miles northwest of Port Sultan Qaboos in Muscat Governorate. The vessel, MKD VYOM, which sails under the flag of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, was carrying around 59,463 metric tonnes of cargo when it was struck. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Kuwait

Iran struck a base housing American troops in Kuwait on Sunday. Three US service members were killed, marking the first American deaths in the conflict. Five others were seriously wounded.

A separate drone attack hit Kuwait’s main airport on Saturday, according to state media. Kuwait later said its air defences intercepted several hostile aerial targets and reported no civilian casualties.

Bahrain

A missile struck the headquarters of the US Navy’s United States Fifth Fleet in Manama on Saturday. The Fifth Fleet plays a key role in US naval operations in the Gulf.

Israel

Iranian missiles hit the city of Beit Shemesh, killing at least nine people and injuring nearly 30. It was the deadliest single incident in Israel since the conflict began. Missiles were also fired towards Jerusalem, where seven people were injured. Air defence systems intercepted several incoming rockets, but some still caused damage.

Syria

Four people were killed in Sweida after an Iranian missile struck a building in the industrial zone. The missile was believed to be intended for Israel.

US President's operation confirmation

US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader in a video posted on Sunday. 'I got him before he got me', Trump said. He added that Iran had tried twice to attack him.

Trump said the United States and its partners launched 'Operation Epic Fury', describing it as one of the most complex military offensives ever carried out. He said hundreds of Iranian targets were hit, including air defence systems, IRGC facilities, nine ships and a naval building.

He said the operation would continue until 'all of our objectives' were achieved.

Fighter jets crash in Kuwait

Several American fighter aircraft crashed in Kuwait on Monday morning, according to a defence ministry spokesperson. All crew members survived.

Search and rescue teams were launched immediately. The pilots were taken to hospital for checks and were reported to be stable. Authorities said investigations were underway to find the cause and urged the public to rely only on official information.

Suspected drone strike on Saudi oil facility

A suspected drone strike caused a small fire at Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia. The fire was later brought under control, according to Reuters.

The incident raised fears over oil supplies, as Ras Tanura is one of the world’s most important oil export hubs.

Israel and Hezbollah exchange fire

Air raid sirens sounded across northern Israel shortly after midnight on Monday. Hours later, explosions were reported on the outskirts of Beirut.

Israel said it struck Hezbollah positions in Lebanon after rockets were fired into Israeli territory. Hezbollah claimed responsibility, saying the attack was in response to Israeli strikes and to avenge the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Israel accused Hezbollah of acting on behalf of Iran. Evacuation orders were issued for around 53 towns and villages in Lebanon, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee.

Markets fall and oil fears rise

The conflict sent shockwaves through global markets. In India, stock indices fell sharply at opening.

The Nifty50 dropped below 24,900, while the BSE Sensex fell by more than 1,600 points. Analysts warned that high oil prices could hurt sectors such as aviation, tyres, chemicals and paints. Defence stocks were expected to benefit.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai stock markets were shut for two days, March 2 and 3, due to the regional situation.

Travel chaos across West Asia

Air travel across the Middle East was severely disrupted. Missile strikes damaged parts of Dubai International Airport, while blasts were reported in Abu Dhabi and Doha.

Large sections of airspace were closed. Around 1,600 flights were cancelled by airlines including Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways. Indian carriers cancelled about 350 flights in one day.

Governments began emergency evacuations of citizens stranded in the region.

Britain's RAF base hit in Cyprus

Britain’s Royal Air Force base at RAF Akrotiri was hit by a suspected drone strike overnight. Cypriot and UK authorities said the damage was limited and no one was hurt.

Residents near the base were advised to stay indoors. The UK retains sovereignty over two military bases in Cyprus.

Iran rejects talks with US

Iran’s top security official Ali Larijani said Tehran would not negotiate with the United States. He denied reports that Iran had tried to restart talks through intermediaries.

Larijani accused Trump of plunging the region into chaos and said the US was now worried about further casualties among its troops.

Full list of reported Iranian strikes on US allies

Kuwait: US troop base hit, three Americans killed; drone strike at main airport

Bahrain: Missile hit US Fifth Fleet headquarters

Israel: Deadly missile strikes in Beit Shemesh and Jerusalem

Syria: Missile strike in Sweida killed four

Saudi Arabia: Suspected drone strike at Ras Tanura oil refinery

Cyprus: Suspected drone strike at RAF Akrotiri

A region on the brink

The violence, which began on Saturday, continues to spread to new locations. Civilian deaths are rising, military losses are mounting and the risk of a wider regional war is growing by the hour.

Governments worldwide are calling for restraint, but with missiles still flying, the Middle East remains on edge.

(With inputs from agencies)