Thick black smoke billowed into the skies above Kuwait City on Monday, after the latest barrage of Iranian strikes rocked the oil-rich Gulf nation. An AFP correspondent witnessed the smoke rising from the vicinity of the US embassy as tensions surged.

Air raid sirens pierced the morning silence across the capital, warning residents of fresh aerial threats. The latest volley of Iranian attacks, part of an escalating campaign that began Saturday across the Gulf region.

US embassy in Kuwait says ‘do not come to embassy’

The US embassy did not confirm a direct hit on its premises, but issued an urgent security alert. "There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the embassy," the statement said.

"There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the Embassy. Take cover in your residence on the lowest available floor and away from windows. Do not go outside," the embassy said in a statement.

"US Embassy personnel are sheltering in place," it added.

Kuwait’s interior ministry revealed that security forces intercepted an unspecified number of drones targeting the country at dawn, underscoring the expanding scale of Iran’s retaliation.

The attacks come in the aftermath of US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s supreme leader, triggering a fierce and sustained response from Tehran. Kuwait’s health ministry confirmed on Sunday that one person had been killed and 32 others injured in the retaliatory strikes, marking the first reported casualties inside the country since the conflict widened.

