Dubai has returned to normalcy following an Iranian strike, with tourists and residents resuming activities at major landmarks. Precautionary measures on Sunday briefly disrupted the city, but confidence has been restored as life returns to its usual rhythm.

Life in Dubai Returns to Normal After Strike

Life in Dubai appeared to be normal on Monday morning following the Iranian strike, with tourists thronging major landmarks, residents jogging and walking, and tourists clicking pictures across the city, a day after heightened security concerns briefly disrupted activity.

Earlier on Sunday, authorities across the UAE had announced precautionary measures, including temporary closures of major attractions, remote working guidance, and operational adjustments in key business districts, following the escalation in the West Asia region. Officials urged residents, workers, and tourists to rely only on verified official sources for updates, Gulf News reported.

Visuals from around the Burj Khalifa showed visitors clicking pictures, families strolling through public spaces, and fitness enthusiasts out for morning jogs. Tourist hotspots that were largely deserted a day earlier saw a steady footfall since early hours, indicating a gradual restoration of public confidence.

Indian Tourists Recount Moments of Fear and Relief

Several Indian tourists currently in Dubai said that while they experienced moments of fear following reports of a projectile or drone incident and government-issued mobile alerts, the situation now feels stable.

'We were very scared'

Saraswati Akki, who has been in Dubai for the past four to five days, said she initially heard a loud sound near the Burj Khalifa area while visiting Global Village. Speaking to ANI, she said, "People were saying that the night before last, near the Burj Khalifa, something fell, but we only heard the sound. Later, when we returned to the hotel, we came to know that something had fallen here and there. During the night, the government sent alarms to our phones twice for awareness. We woke up twice and were very scared. We didn't sleep that night."

She added that most establishments were shut the following day. "Everything was closed yesterday, so we stayed at the hotel the whole day. But today, things are open, and we have come to the Burj Khalifa. It feels completely normal now. There is nothing like panic. Tourists are going everywhere," she said.

Praise for Administration Amid Uncertainty

Rajendran, a visitor from Bengaluru, said one day of their itinerary was paused as a precaution. Speaking to ANI, he said, "We had to stay back at the hotel because we were informed that things were still not fully normal. But today they said we can proceed. We went around the shopping areas yesterday and found traffic moving normally. We didn't feel any commotion." He also praised the local administration's handling of the situation, saying authorities appeared proactive and supportive toward visitors amid the temporary disruption. However, he noted that while city life seems to be stabilising, some uncertainty remains regarding onward travel plans, particularly flights.

Another tourist, Seena Rajendran, who previously worked with the Indian Space Research Organisation. Speaking to ANI, she said, "There was a bit of commotion yesterday and some instructions not to go outside. But when we stepped out briefly, everything was open, and people were behaving normally. Today we visited the Burj Khalifa and will head to Abu Dhabi. Everything is fine here," she said.

A Resilient City Reclaims Its Rhythm

While Dubai's tourist attractions and markets are functioning again, some visitors said they remain cautiously watchful about flight schedules and broader regional developments. For now, however, the mood on the ground reflects resilience with tourists back at landmarks, cameras clicking under the shadow of the Burj Khalifa, and the city steadily reclaiming its usual rhythm.