Elon Musk, chief executive officer of EV giant Tesla Inc. (TSLA), said on Wednesday that his company intends to be among the pioneers creating artificial general intelligence (AGI).

In a post on the X platform, Musk also indicated that Tesla aims to achieve this breakthrough with machines capable of human-like actions and atomic rearrangement.

Tesla is working on new technologies essential to creating Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), which refers to AI that can perform tasks like humans in many different cognitive tasks.

According to a Business Insider report, in December, Musk had indicated that Tesla’s access to real-world driving data, its work in robotics, and its strong computing resources, together with efforts at his other company, xAI, may help make AGI possible as soon as 2026.

