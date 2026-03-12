Indian Consul General Pratik Mathur met with Ant Group's senior leadership in Shanghai to discuss technological cooperation, fintech innovation, and deepening economic ties, aiming to foster sustainable development and empower the Global South.

India Discusses Tech Cooperation with Ant Group

The Consul General of India in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, held a high-level meeting on Thursday with senior leadership from Ant Group to discuss technological cooperation and economic development. In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in Shanghai confirmed that "CG @PratikMathur1 today met with Ms. Carrie Suen, Vice President and Head of Global Affairs & Strategic Development of @AntGroup, one of China's leading innovative technology providers in healthcare, environment and energy conservation, and financial services." #StrengtheningPartnershipsForSustainableDevelopment 🇮🇳🤝🌍 CG @PratikMathur1 today met with Ms. Carrie Suen, Vice President and Head of Global Affairs & Strategic Development of @AntGroup, one of China's leading innovative technology providers in healthcare, environment and… pic.twitter.com/0MSqhTC2ns — India In Shanghai (@IndiaInShanghai) March 12, 2026

The engagement focused on the intersection of technology and sustainable growth. According to the mission, "Both sides had a productive discussion on fintech innovation, digital economy opportunities & deepening economic ties," highlighting how advanced technology can drive inclusive growth and empower the #GlobalSouth.

Strengthening Bilateral Engagements

This meeting follows a series of diplomatic engagements aimed at strengthening India-China ties. Last month, on February 27, Consul General Pratik Mathur met Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng during the inauguration of the SCO Cooperation Centre for Metabolic Diseases in Shanghai.

According to a post by the Consulate General on X, that interaction took place on the sidelines of the ceremony for the centre, which was established under the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). During the discussion, Mayor Gong expressed satisfaction over the recent progress in bilateral relations. The Mayor specifically pointed to the momentum gained following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China for the Tianjin SCO Summit in August. He also highlighted the resumption of direct air links between Shanghai and Indian cities as a widely welcomed and positive development.

In response, Consul General Mathur thanked the senior Chinese leadership and underscored that progress in bilateral relations would contribute positively to collaboration in multilateral forums such as the SCO and BRICS. The Indian side further noted that India will be hosting the BRICS Leaders' Summit later this year, expressing confidence that enhanced bilateral engagement would be mutually beneficial across regional and global platforms.

PM Modi's Vision for Regional Cooperation

These diplomatic efforts align with the vision shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the SCO Members Session in Tianjin last September. At the time, the Prime Minister stated that India's new mantra is to "reform, perform and transform."

Inviting member nations to join India's development journey, PM Modi said, "Today, India is moving ahead following the mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform... We have tried to turn every challenge into an opportunity."

Addressing the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO, the Prime Minister highlighted that India's vision for the organisation is guided by three key pillars: "S - Security, C - Connectivity, and O- Opportunity." PM Modi emphasised the importance of security and stability for regional growth, noting India's connectivity endeavours for Afghanistan and Central Asia, while suggesting a Civilisational Dialogue Forum to showcase the cultural aspects of SCO member countries. (ANI)