A semi-truck escaped a serious crash in Toledo, Ohio, after losing control and skidding across the grassy gap between two elevated off-ramps. The driver was uninjured, while the incident sparked online debate over driver error and interchange design.

In what was a heart-stopping close call on an Ohio highway, a semi-truck escaped a major crash after losing control while making a turn and skidding straight across the gap between two off-ramps on Thursday, November 26.

In CCTV footage captured by Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras, the semi-truck, which was coming from an adjoining highway exit ramp, can be seen losing traction while negotiating the curve before sliding sideways across the grassy gap separating two off-ramps.

However, the semi-truck was eventually lifted with the help of a tow truck, which was pulled back onto the roadway and removed from the scene without any injuries reported. The driver, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, escaped the incident without any injuries.

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How Did the Semi-Truck Skid Across the Gap Between Two Off-Ramps?

Toledo, which is located in northwest Ohio along the western end of Lake Erie, became the centre of local attention when the semi-truck slid across the space between two off-ramps, which were divided by a grassy stretch of highway.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the incident occurred around 2 pm on northbound Interstate 75 near the Anthony Wayne Trail interchange in Toledo. Reportedly, the semi-truck lost control amid windy and rainy conditions in the district before veering off and becoming suspended between the two elevated sections of the highway.

Toledo Fire and Rescue officials confirmed that the truck was carrying mail and that no one was injured. The tow crew arrived at the scene after they were informed of the incident and used a crane to lift the semi-truck before pulling it back onto the roadway.

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The semi-truck, which was reportedly travelling to an undisclosed destination while carrying mail, doubled ove on the northbound I-75 ramp to Anthony Wayne Trail. The trucking company and the exact destination of the vehicle have not been publicly disclosed.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the crash. Authorities have not released any further details regarding the circumstances that led to the semi-truck losing control and sliding off the ramp.

Internet Users Debate What Caused The Semi-Truck To Lose Control

The viral video of the semi-truck veering off the highway and ending up suspended between two off-ramps sparked a debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users divided over whether the driver was responsible for the incident or the interchange's design contributed to the mishap.

Taking to their X handles, many users criticised the truck driver for allegedly speeding while negotiating the turn, with some saying that the driver appeared to be travelling faster than other vehicles on the same stretch. However, others questioned the interchange design, suggesting that its sharp turn and layout could have contributed to the incident.

Another section of users also expressed concern over the stranded driver's safety, questioning why passing motorists did not stop to check on him, while some users pointed out the damage to the concrete barriers following the incident.

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Meanwhile, since the incident took place on the afternoon of November 26, the Ohio Department of Transportation is expected to release further details about the investigation and the circumstances that led to the semi-truck losing control. However, no official confirmation has been issued regarding the exact cause of the incident so far.

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