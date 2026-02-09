India and Seychelles adopted a Joint Vision for partnership and signed 7 MoUs on health, maritime security, and digital transformation during President Patrick Herminie's visit. PM Modi announced a USD 175M economic package for Seychelles' development.

India and Seychelles on Monday adopted a Joint Vision for Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages (SESEL) and announced and signed a series of key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements covering health, maritime cooperation, digital transformation, capacity-building and cultural exchange. The agreements were signed during the state visit of Seychelles President Patrick Herminie to India, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi and President Herminie held comprehensive discussions on the full spectrum of bilateral relations today, during which both leaders reaffirmed that as close maritime neighbours, both nations share a special and time-tested partnership rooted in history, kinship and shared democratic values. The Prime Minister also congratulated President Herminie on his victory in the October 2025 elections. His visit is scheduled for around 100 days after Herminie's inauguration in the island nation and coincides with the 50th anniversary of Seychelles' Independence and 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Key Agreements Signed

As part of the visit, seven MoUs were signed, including on pharmacopoeial cooperation in the health sector; technical and scientific collaboration between meteorological authorities; a Cultural Exchange Programme for 2026-2030; cooperation on population-scale digital solutions for digital transformation; ocean observation, maritime scientific research and data sharing; capacity-building training programmes for Seychelles civil servants; and procurement of food items.

Major Announcements and Economic Package

Several major announcements were also made during the visit. PM Modi announced a Special Economic Package of USD 175 million for Seychelles, comprising USD 125 million in a rupee-denominated Line of Credit (LOC) and USD 50 million in grant assistance, the MEA stated. The package will support Seychelles' developmental needs in public housing, mobility, infrastructure, capacity building and maritime security. India also announced the refit of patrol ship PS Zoraster for the Seychelles Coast Guard on a gratis basis, the gifting of 10 ambulances, the provision of 1,000 metric tonnes of grains and lentils under the economic package, the gifting of 10 utility vehicles and five Laser Radial class boats with spares to the Seychelles Defence Force, and the establishment of a Seychelles Hydrographic Unit with Indian assistance.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

According to the MEA, the outcomes of the visit reflect the shared commitment of both countries to further deepen their strategic partnership and advance sustainable development, economic growth and maritime security through enhanced bilateral linkages. During their meeting, both leaders also underscored that India-Seychelles ties are people-centric and play an important role in ensuring peace, security and stability in the Western Indian Ocean Region. PM Modi also reiterated Seychelles' role as a key pillar of India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), while President Herminie described India as a trusted partner to the island nation and the region and expressed gratitude for India's longstanding support for Seychelles' development efforts. Emphasising the importance of closer engagement on national development priorities, both leaders announced the adoption of the SESEL Joint Vision.

In a post on X, the MEA stated that the adoption of the SESEL Joint Vision reflects the shared resolve of India and Seychelles to deepen cooperation for sustainable development, economic growth and security, while reinforcing stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region. "Towards a stronger India-Seychelles partnership. PM Narendra Modi and President Dr. Patrick Herminie of Seychelles held wide-ranging talks in New Delhi today. Both leaders reviewed all aspects of the bilateral relationship. They discussed cooperation in development partnership, capacity building, health, infrastructure, blue economy, renewable energy, maritime security, and people-to-people ties. PM Narendra Modi and President Dr. Patrick Herminie adopted the Joint Vision for Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages (SESEL). India announced a Special Economic Package to support the developmental needs of Seychelles, especially in the fields of public housing, mobility, infrastructure, capacity building and maritime security. Both sides also exchanged several MoUs in the fields of health, digital, meteorology, culture, ocean science, food and governance," the post read. (ANI)