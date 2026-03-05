PM Modi and Finnish President Alexander Stubb called for peace in West Asia and Ukraine, emphasizing dialogue and diplomacy over military conflict. They also agreed on reforming global institutions and committed to rooting out terrorism in all its forms.

Call for Peace and Diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for peace amidst the ongoing West Asia Conflict while addressing a joint press briefing along with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

"India and Finland, both, believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone. Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support the swift end of conflicts and every effort towards peace," the PM said "We also agree on this, that reforming global institutions to address the growing global challenges is not only necessary but also urgent. And rooting out terrorism in all its forms is our shared commitment," the PM added.

Strengthening India-Europe Ties

PM Modi invoked the historic trade deal signed with the European Union in January and said that at a period on instability India and Europe were entering a golden period of their relationship. "Today, the world is going through a period of instability and uncertainty. Conflict persists in many parts of the world, from Ukraine to West Asia. In such a global environment, India and Europe, two of the world's major diplomatic powers, are entering a golden era of their relationship. Our growing cooperation is giving new strength to global stability, development, and shared prosperity. At the beginning of 2026, the historic India-European Union Free Trade Agreement was signed. This agreement will further strengthen trade, investment, and technology cooperation between India and Finland. India and Finland are important partners in areas such as digital technology, infrastructure, and sustainability," he said.

Bilateral Meeting and State Visit

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Stubb who is on a State Visit to India was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival on Wednesday in New Delhi. Stubb's visit, includes the participation of a high-level delegation of ministers, senior officials, and business leaders, is aimed at deepening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between India and Finland across various sectors. (ANI)