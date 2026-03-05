India and Finland are elevating their relationship to a strategic partnership focusing on digitalisation and sustainability. PM Modi and President Alexander Stubb aim to boost cooperation in trade, AI, 6G, clean energy, and quantum computing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India and Finland are deepening their cooperation across key sectors, announcing that the two countries are elevating their ties into a strategic partnership focused on digitalisation and sustainability.

Deepening Bilateral Cooperation

Speaking during a joint press meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, PM Modi highlighted the long-standing collaboration between the two nations in technology, infrastructure and innovation. "This agreement will further strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, and technology between India and Finland. India and Finland are important partners. Nokia's mobile phones and telecom networks connected millions of people in India. With the cooperation of Finnish architects, we have built the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also pointed to growing collaboration in green technology and renewable energy. "In partnership with Finland, we have also built the world's largest bamboo-to-bioethanol refinery in Numaligarh," he said.

A Strategic Partnership in Digitalisation and Sustainability

Emphasising the future direction of the partnership, PM Modi said the two countries are expanding cooperation across advanced and emerging technologies. "Inspired by such important examples, during President Stubb's visit, we are transforming India-Finland relations into a strategic partnership in digitalisation and sustainability. This partnership will accelerate and energise our cooperation in many high-tech areas, from AI to 6G telecom, from clean energy to quantum computing," he said.

Finnish President's State Visit to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the visiting Finnish President in the national capital, expressing confidence that high-level engagements would continue to bolster bilateral relations between India and Finland.

Stubb who is on a State Visit to India was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival on Wednesday in New Delhi. In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "A warm welcome to India! President Alexander Stubb of the Republic of Finland has arrived in New Delhi on a State Visit to India."

Taking to the social media platform X, the External Affairs Minister Jaishankar shared his thoughts on the morning meeting, stating, "Delighted to call on President Alexander Stubb of Finland today morning in Delhi." Highlighting the broader significance of the Finnish President's visit, Jaishankar noted that he is "Confident that his meeting with PM @narendramodi will further strengthen India-Finland ties." He also added that he "Look forward to his address later this evening at @raisinadialogue." (ANI)