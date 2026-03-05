India and Finland signed a migration and mobility pact to connect their innovation ecosystems. PM Modi hailed Finland as a preferred destination for Indian talent and a role model in education, announcing deeper cooperation in research and startups.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a joint press briefing with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, highlighting the growing synergy between the two nations across education, innovation, and research. During the address, PM Modi noted the increasing appeal of the Nordic country for Indians, stating, "Finland is becoming a preferred destination for Indian students and talent."

India and Finland Ink Key Mobility Agreement

The Prime Minister announced a significant step in formalising this relationship through a new pact. "Today, we have signed a comprehensive migration and mobility agreement with Finland to connect the innovation ecosystems of both countries," he said.

He further emphasised that the partnership would extend into the entrepreneurial space. "With this, we are also going to further strengthen joint research and startup collaboration," the Prime Minister added.

Focus on Education and Human Development

Acknowledging Finland's global standing in the academic sector, PM Modi described the country as a "role model in the field of education." The Prime Minister detailed the specific areas of academic expansion, noting, "Today, we have also agreed to expand research cooperation in teacher training, school-to-school partnerships, and the future of education."

He underlined the holistic nature of this bilateral tie, stating, "This means that we are going to deepen our cooperation at every level of human development, from school to industry."

Expanding Strategic Partnership

PM Modi also spoke on the strategic importance of the partnership within the broader regional context. "Finland is an important partner of India in the Nordic region," he remarked. Highlighting the shared interests in environmental and scientific frontiers, the Prime Minister added, "We are also expanding our cooperation with Finland in Arctic and polar research."

Finnish President's State Visit

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Stubb, who is on a State Visit to India, was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival on Wednesday in New Delhi. Stubb's visit, which includes the participation of a high-level delegation of ministers, senior officials, and business leaders, is aimed at deepening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between India and Finland across various sectors. (ANI)