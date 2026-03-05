Finland's President Alexander Stubb backed India for a permanent UNSC seat, stressing the need for global system reforms. He said India and the Global South will shape the new world order, and discussed conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia with PM Modi.

Finland Backs India for Permanent UNSC Seat

President of Finland Alexander Stubb on Thursday voiced strong support for India securing a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council, and said that reforms in the global multilateral system are necessary to reflect today's geopolitical realities. Speaking at a Joint Press Meeting at Hyderabad House alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stubb said the world is currently witnessing a transition in the global order, with countries of the Global South playing a crucial role in shaping its direction.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The world is changing. We are living through a transition in the global order and India togther with its friends in the Global South, will determine the direction in which this order will go," Stubb said.

Global Security Challenges Discussed

The Finnish President said discussions with the Indian leadership also covered major security challenges across regions, including conflicts in West Asia and Europe. "Today we discussed security issues in the region. We have conflict in both regions, in West Asia and also, of course, in Ukraine. And for us, Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has lasted for too long, four years," he said.

Ending Conflict Based on International Principles

Stubb emphasised that ending the conflict in Ukraine is in the interest of all parties and must be based on international principles. "We agreed that ending the war is in everyone's interests. A lasting peace can only be one that respects the principles of the United Nations," he said.

Call for Multilateral System Reform

Highlighting the need for reform in global governance, Stubb said he would reiterate the call for changes in the multilateral system during his address at the Raisina Dialogue 2026. "Today, in my speech at Raisina, I will once again call for a change in the multilateral system where the division of labour and power would reflect today's world. And therefore I think a seat in the UN Security Council for India is of utmost importance," he said. He added that discussions also covered strengthening ties between India and the European Union.

PM Modi Emphasises Peace and Diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for peace amidst the ongoing West Asia Conflict while addressing a joint press briefing along with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. During the joint press meeting, he said that India and Finland both believe in the rule of law, dialogue and diplomacy.

He said," India and Finland, both, believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. "India and Finland, both, believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone. Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support the swift end of conflicts and every effort towards peace," the PM said.

"We also agree on this, that reforming global institutions to address the growing global challenges is not only necessary but also urgent. And rooting out terrorism in all its forms is our shared commitment," the PM added.

(ANI)