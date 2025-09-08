A bodycam footage showing an Indian woman sobbing, choking, and gasping for breath while being grilled by police officers inside a Target store in United States has surfaced online.

A bodycam footage showing an Indian woman sobbing, choking, and gasping for breath while being grilled by police officers inside a Target store in United States has surfaced online. Though the incident dates back to January 15 earlier this year, the video has recently gone viral after being uploaded by a YouTube channel, which posted the full interrogation sequence. The woman, who identified herself as Gujarati, could be seen trembling and hyperventilating as officers question her after she was caught red-handed.

The authenticity of the video remains unverified, and her identity has not yet been established.

In the footage, officers repeatedly ask her about her condition as she appeared to be choking and panting for nearly 40 minutes. When asked her primary language, she stuttered, “Gujarati.” When the cops inquired further about where that was spoken, she replied, “India.” She declined the need for an interpreter and revealed that she held a Washington-issued driver’s license.

A repeat offender

During the interrogation, it came to light that she was a repeat offender at that particular Target outlet, though this was the first time she was physically stopped. She reportedly confessed that she had been stealing items with the intent to resell them.

While she was still being questioned, her phone repeatedly buzzed with calls from an unknown person. After a tense exchange, officers eventually told her, “We are letting you go today,” warning that she would be charged with trespassing if she ever set foot in the store again. She was also informed that she would be required to appear in court over the case.

The video gained traction as it comes close on the heels of another major shoplifting incident, where another Gujarati woman was caught stealing goods worth $1,300 from a US target store. Upon being caught, she claimed she would simply pay for the items.