Indian-origin philanthropist Anil Kochhar surprised graduating students in North Carolina by announcing he would pay off the entire student loan debt for the college’s Class of 2026.

It was a moment straight out of a movie. During a graduation ceremony, the chief guest made a surprise announcement that left everyone stunned. An Indian-origin philanthropist became an instant hero for an entire batch of students.

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Anil Kochhar, a businessman and philanthropist, was the chief guest at the convocation of the Wilson College of Textiles in North Carolina, USA. In a move that has now gone viral, he announced that he would be paying off the entire student loan debt for the graduating class of 2026. Yes, you read that right—every single student's loan, completely wiped out.

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Student Loans

This decision is a massive relief for hundreds of students who were about to start their professional lives under a mountain of debt. In countries like the US, higher education costs a fortune. By the time they graduate, an average student has a debt of lakhs, sometimes even crores, of rupees. Mr. Kochhar said he wanted to free these bright young minds from this burden.

The moment he made the announcement, the hall erupted. Students and their parents jumped to their feet, cheering and crying with joy. For many, it was the end of the biggest financial worry of their lives. In his speech, Mr. Kochhar reminded everyone that education is the most powerful tool to change the world, and financial hurdles should not crush anyone's dreams. He believes it is his duty to use a part of his wealth for the betterment of society.

The Indian diaspora and social media users across the globe are hailing his incredible gesture. Mr. Kochhar, who built his success through hard work in America, has supported educational institutions and needy students before. However, paying off the debt for an entire class is something truly special.

This news has also sparked a conversation, with many people urging other big industrialists to follow his example. The students said that their gratitude for this life-changing gift is beyond words. Anil Kochhar and his wife, Marilyn Kochhar, are jointly funding this initiative.

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Anil explained that he took this decision in honour of his father, Prakash Chand Kochhar. It is a tribute to his father's hard work after he migrated to the US eight decades ago. Prakash Chand Kochhar came to Raleigh, USA, in 1946 to study the textile business and manufacturing. After completing his post-graduation in 1952, he started his career as a Sales Service Coordinator in New York.

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