The Indian Consulate in New York defended India's airstrikes on Pakistan-based terror camps, citing evidence linking Pakistan-based terrorists to the April 22 attack in Jammu & Kashmir.

New York : The Consulate General of India in New York issued an official statement on social media, outlining India's position following precision airstrikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement emphasised India's evidence-backed justification for the operation and reiterated the country's commitment to non-escalatory action.

"Terrorists killed 26 civilians in Jammu & Kashmir on April 22 in a brutal and heinous attack," the post began. “India has credible leads, technical inputs, testimony of the survivors and other evidence pointing towards the clear involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists in this attack.”

The consulate noted that India had expected Pakistan to take action against those responsible. “It was expected that Pakistan would take action against terrorists and the infrastructure that supports them. Instead, during the fortnight that has gone by, Pakistan has indulged in denial and made allegations of false flag operations against India.”

"India's actions have been focused and precise. They were measured, responsible and designed to be non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani civilian, economic or military targets have been hit. Only known terror camps were targeted," the post added.

According to the consulate, shortly after the strikes, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefed US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the nature of the operations and the rationale behind them.

Earlier, Pakistan's military confirmed that Indian missiles struck Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bahawalpur. DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said all Pakistani Air Force jets had been scrambled in response.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday responded to reports of Indian missile strikes inside Pakistani territory, saying that the development was expected and urging a swift end to hostilities.

"We just heard about it as we were walking through the doors of the Oval. Just heard about it. I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They've been fighting for a long time. They've been fighting for many, many decades. And centuries, actually, if you think about it. I hope it ends very quickly," Trump said.

India's Ministry of Defence confirmed it had launched "Operation Sindoor," striking nine terror camps in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack.