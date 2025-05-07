Image Credit : ANI

April 22. The meadows of Baisaran in Pahalgam, usually a postcard-perfect honeymoon destination, became a graveyard of hope. Terrorists, backed by Pakistan, methodically hunted down Hindu men — newlyweds among them — and shot them at point-blank range. There was no warning, no mercy. Just blood in a place meant for beginnings.

One photograph came to symbolise the tragedy. Himanshi Narwal, a bride of six days, knelt beside the lifeless body of her husband, Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal. Her forehead — where the sindoor had so recently shone — was bare.

Her grief was raw. But the absence of that red streak spoke volumes. What was once a symbol of life and partnership now marked the cost of terror. That absence — that void — became the heart of a nation’s outrage.