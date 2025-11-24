A deadly suicide attack on the Federal Constabulary HQ in Peshawar killed three personnel and injured four. As Pakistani agencies released the alleged attacker’s photo, it went viral online, sparking outrage and questions over security failures.

Pakistani security agencies have released the photograph of the alleged suicide bomber involved in Monday morning’s deadly attack on the Federal Constabulary headquarters in Peshawar, with the image rapidly circulating across social media.

Three Personnel Killed in Peshawar Strike

The attack took place at 8:10 am at the FC headquarters on Saddar Road, one of Peshawar’s busiest routes. According to police, the suicide bomber detonated explosives at the main entrance while two other attackers attempted to force entry.

"Three FC (Federal Constabulary) personnel deployed at the gate were martyred and four others were wounded," said Peshawar police chief Mian Saeed.

Security forces immediately opened fire and shot dead the two armed accomplices.

An AFP reporter at the scene saw body parts of the suspected bomber lying outside the main gate, which bore the marks of multiple shrapnel impacts.

Clearance Operation Under Way

Authorities launched a sweeping post-attack operation to search for secondary threats.

"The attack has concluded, and a clearance operation is under way to determine whether any unexploded ordnance is present," said Zulfiqar Hameed, the police chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As of Monday afternoon, no militant organisation had claimed responsibility.

Leadership Condemns Attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident and praised the quick response of security forces.

"The perpetrators of this incident should be identified as soon as possible and brought to justice," he said, adding, “We will thwart the evil designs of terrorists who attack Pakistan’s integrity.”