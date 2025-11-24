A dramatic CCTV video captures the exact moment two suicide bombers attacked the Frontier Constabulary headquarters in Peshawar, killing three personnel and injuring others. Security forces sealed off the area amid fears more attackers were inside.

Pakistan: Newly released CCTV footage has captured the dramatic moment suicide bombers launched a deadly attack on the Frontier Constabulary (FC) headquarters in Peshawar on Monday, killing at least three paramilitary personnel and injuring several others.

Suicide Blasts Caught on Camera

The CCTV footage from the Saddar area shows a powerful explosion targeting the paramilitary installation, sending shockwaves through the densely populated neighbourhood. The first blast struck the main entrance of the complex, followed by a second explosion inside the compound.

“The first suicide bomber first carried out an attack on the main entrance of the constabulary and the other one entered the compound,” a senior official was quoted as saying in a Reuters report.

Three Personnel Killed, Security Forces Engage Attackers

Peshawar police chief Mian Saeed told AFP that the attack resulted in the deaths of three FC personnel.

"Three FC (Federal Constabulary) personnel deployed at the gate were martyred and four others were wounded," he said, adding that security personnel shot dead two additional attackers before they could detonate more explosives.

Fears of More Terrorists Inside the Building

Security agencies launched a sweeping operation to clear the area, suspecting more assailants could have infiltrated the headquarters.

"Law enforcement personnel, including the army and police, have cordoned off the area and are carefully handling the situation as we suspect there are some terrorists inside the headquarters,” a senior official added.

The FC headquarters, located near a military cantonment in a busy part of Peshawar, was quickly locked down as troops responded to the attack.

Ambulances, bomb-disposal teams, and special forces units rushed to the scene as the operation continued through the morning.