Pakistan has closed its airspace in response to India's Operation Sindoor airstrikes. International flights are suspended, and airports are closed. Indian flights are also affected.

In the aftermath of India's precision missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor', Pakistan has closed its airspace for 48 hours, citing national security concerns. The development has caused widespread disruption to international and domestic flight operations across the region.

Airspace closure and airport disruptions

Flight operations from major Pakistani airports have been brought to a standstill. Islamabad International Airport has suspended all operations indefinitely, while Lahore Airport has halted all outgoing flights. As per reports, more than 25 international flights to destinations such as Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Riyadh have been cancelled.

Pakistan Army spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that Indian missile strikes targeted locations in Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad. He condemned the strikes and warned that "India will face consequences for its actions."

Impact on Indian flights

Indian carrier IndiGo also announced flight disruptions to northern cities near the border due to the evolving airspace situation. "Due to evolving airspace conditions in the region, our flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, and Dharamshala are impacted," the airline said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

IndiGo also confirmed that services to and from Bikaner have been affected as a result of the restrictions put in place by Pakistan.