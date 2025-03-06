'If you hold hostages, you are DEAD': Donald Trump's 'last warning' to Hamas to leave Gaza

US President Donald Trump has issued a final warning for Hamas, demanding the release of all hostages and return of the dead bodies of the people who have been "murdered" by them or "it is over" for them.

US President Donald Trump has issued a final warning for Hamas, demanding the release of all hostages and return of the dead bodies of the people who have been "murdered" by them or "it is over" for them.

Trump stated that the US is sending Israel with everything it requires to finish the job and not a single Hamas member will be safe if they don't release the hostages. He urged the Hamas leadership to leave Gaza while they still have a chance.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Trump stated, "'Shalom Hamas' means Hello and Goodbye - You can choose. Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you. Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted! I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don't do as I say."

He further added, "I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed. This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance. Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!"

In a statement on March 5, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that Trump met eight of the hostages released from Gaza and listened to their heartbreaking stories. Trump met hostages - Iair Horn, Omer Shem Tov, Eli Sharabi, Keith Siegel, Aviva Siegel, Naama Levy, Doron Steinbrecher and Noa Argamani.

"Today, President Trump took time to meet with eight of the released hostages from Gaza. The President listened intently to their heartbreaking stories. The hostages thanked President Trump for his steadfast efforts to bring all of the hostages home," Leavitt stated.

Also read: Khalistani extremists block car, try to heckle Jaishankar in London, tear Indian flag (WATCH)

Officials of the US and Hamas held a meeting in Qatar regarding hostages in the Gaza Strip, The New York Times reported, citing two Israeli officials, a Western official and a diplomat briefed on the matter. According to the diplomat, Trump's nominee to be special envoy for hostage affairs, Adam Boehler, participated in the meeting held with Hamas officials this week. All four officials discussed the meetings on the condition of anonymity as they were not allowed to speak publicly regarding the sensitive diplomacy.

The talks during the meeting in Qatar's Doha were focused on securing the release of Edan Alexander, the only Israeli American hostage still believed to be alive and bodies of four other Israeli Americans who were taken hostage in Gaza on October 7, 2023 after Hamas launched an attack on Israel, according to one of the Israeli officials and the Western official, The New York Times reported.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt did not deny that direct talks between the US and Hamas were underway. When asked why the US administration was holding talks with Hamas during the press briefing on Wednesday, Leavitt stated that Boehler, "who is engaged in those negotiations," had "the authority to talk to anyone."

After the White House confirmed that the Trump administration has been holding direct talks with Hamas, Israel expressed its position to the US regarding the contacts but did not share further details, The Times of Israel reported. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office stated, "In our contacts with the US, Israel expressed its stance on direct talks with Hamas."

Also read: Jaishankar says Kashmir issue mostly solved, waiting for return of 'stolen' part from Pakistan (WATCH)

Latest Videos