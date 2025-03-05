'Very dangerous world': Trump's Golden Dome plan for US's most powerful defense system. All you need to know

Donald Trump has proposed a "Golden Dome" missile defense system, inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome, to shield the US from aerial threats. The ambitious plan aims to create a multi-layered shield against ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

In a bold declaration before the United States Congress, President Donald Trump unveiled his vision for a cutting-edge missile defense system called the 'Golden Dome'.

Drawing inspiration from Israel's Iron Dome, Trump stated that his administration, if re-elected, would prioritize building 'the most powerful military of the future' to safeguard the US from aerial and missile threats.

"This is a very dangerous world," Trump said during his address. "We're going to protect our citizens like never before." He argued that past US presidents, including Ronald Reagan, had envisioned similar defense systems but lacked the technology to bring them to life.

Also read: Trump ditches signature red tie for purple — A symbolic shift or mere style choice?

The proposed Golden Dome would integrate advanced space-based sensors, ground-based interceptors, and AI-driven tracking systems to detect and neutralize incoming ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

How would the Golden Dome work?

The US already operates multiple missile defense layers, including:

Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD): Protects against long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense: A sea-based system to counter short- to intermediate-range threats.

Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD): Mobile land-based interceptors targeting missiles in their terminal phase.

Patriot Missile System: Primarily used against tactical ballistic missiles and aircraft.

Trump’s Golden Dome seeks to enhance these capabilities by deploying next-generation space-based interceptors and integrating hypersonic missile defenses, a growing concern for military strategists.

Also read: Trump vows reciprocal tariffs against India, China from April 2: 'India charges auto tariffs higher than 100%'

Can the US afford it?

While Trump’s proposal has generated excitement among defense hawks, experts warn that developing a national missile shield could cost hundreds of billions of dollars and face significant technological hurdles. The Reagan-era Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI), commonly called "Star Wars," faced similar challenges and was ultimately abandoned.

Despite skepticism, Trump remains steadfast. "If Israel can have an Iron Dome, the US should have the Golden Dome," he declared.

The proposal is expected to be a key talking point in his presidential campaign, with national security and defense spending emerging as major election issues.

Latest Videos