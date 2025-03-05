"Hope Trump deports you": US realtor loses job after leaving racist message for waiter on restaurant receipt

An Ohio realtor, Stephanie Lovins, was fired after writing a xenophobic message on a restaurant receipt. The incident sparked outrage and a GoFundMe campaign to support the waiter targeted by the hateful note.

Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 1:47 PM IST

A racist message of an Ohio realtor on a receipt at Cazuelas Mexican Cantina in Columbus, Ohio led to her being sacked from her job. Stephanie Lovins, the said person, wrote "I hope Trump deports you", which was directed at Ricardo, a US citizen and waiter who had served Lovins on March 2.

The incident began when Lovins became upset over the restaurant's "one coupon per table" policy. Instead of leaving a tip, she wrote "Zero. You suck!" in the gratuity space and added the hateful message. A fellow waiter shared a picture of the receipt on Facebook, sparking widespread outrage and support for Ricardo.

Social media users condemned Lovins' actions, particularly given the sensitive nature of immigration issues. The restaurant's marketing head revealed that Ricardo works only on Sundays and according to his colleague Isabel Nathalie, he has a disability in one arm, yet still manages to work seven days a week.

Lovins attempted to claim her credit card had been stolen, but the excuse was quickly debunked. Internet users identified Lovins' employer, Century 21, and flooded the company with complaints. As a result, Century 21 confirmed that Lovins was no longer affiliated with their brand, stating, "Hate has no place within the CENTURY 21 brand".

In response to the incident, a GoFundMe campaign titled "Tip Ricardo: Because Hate Has No Place Here" was launched to support Ricardo. 

