Indian-American engineer Hirsh Vardhan Singh enters 2024 US Presidential race

Hirsh Vardhan Singh, announced his 2024 US presidential bid, becoming the third Indian-American to join the crowded Republican Party hopefuls. He posted the announcement on Twitter and identified himself as a "America First" conservative and "lifelong Republican" who had tried to revive the New Jersey Republican Party's right flank.

Hirsh Vardhan Singh, an Indian-American engineer who has unsuccessfully run for multiple offices in recent years, announced his 2024 presidential bid to join the crowded Republican field of candidates vying to become US President in 2024. He joined the GOP presidential field, joining Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley as the third candidates of Indian heritage. He posted the announcement on Twitter and identified himself as a "America First" conservative and "lifelong Republican" who had tried to revive the New Jersey Republican Party's right flank.

"To undo the changes that have taken place in the last few years and reinstate American ideals, we require strong leadership. This is the reason I've made the decision to run for the Republican Party's presidential nomination in the 2024 election," Singh said in a 3-minute video.

Also Read | Japanese man named Toco spent Rs 11.65 lakh to be a dog (WATCH)

The 38-year-old formally submitted his petition for election with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday. Before Singh, the 37-year-old rich entrepreneur Ramaswamy and 51-year-old former governor of South Carolina Haley declared their candidature for the Republican Party's presidential nomination earlier this year.

Despite the legal issues he is dealing with, they will compete against former US president Donald Trump, who is in the lead for the Republican Party's candidature for 2024. Republicans' national convention, which will officially choose their party's next presidential nominee, will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15–18, 2024.

Singh is one of several long-shot candidates in the race, including former Cranston, Rhode Island, Mayor Steve Laffey, Michigan businessman Perry Johnson and Texas pastor Ryan Binkley.

Also Read | WATCH: Elderly NYC taxi driver brutally beaten by 5 attackers; distressing video goes viral