Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Japanese man named Toco spent Rs 11.65 lakh to be a dog (WATCH)

    A Japanese man transformed himself into a human dog, donning a hyper-realistic collie outfit created by Zeppet, a Japanese company specializing in costumes. Despite concerns about how others perceive his choice, Toco finds happiness in fulfilling his childhood dream of becoming an animal.

    Japanese man named Toco spent Rs 11.65 lakh to be a dog (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 2:43 PM IST

    A Japanese man, known as Toco, has undergone a unique transformation to become a human dog. The procedure, performed by Japanese company Zeppet, involved creating a hyper-realistic dog outfit, modeled after a collie, which cost him two million Yen (INR 11.65 lakh). The company specializes in making costumes for TV commercials and films, including figurines, body suits, and 3-D models. Toco shared his journey on his YouTube channel named 'I Want to be an Animal,' which boasts over 31,000 subscribers and one of his videos has surpassed 1 million views. The video was filmed a year ago during an interview by RTL, a German TV station.

    In the introduction to his YouTube channel, Toco conveyed his desire to be an animal through a series of written notes, as he prefers not to speak in the videos. He introduced himself as a rough collie, explaining that he transformed into this form to fulfil his dream of becoming an animal. Toco also invited his audience to share their video requests in the comments section.

    Toco had recently shared updates on his channel, showcasing himself playing in his backyard on all fours and displaying tricks, all in exchange for treats. However, he took a bold step and ventured into public for the first time, revealing his new look in surreal videos. On his channel, Toco was captured being taken for a walk on a leash, interacting with other dogs at a park, and even rolling around on the floor, fully embracing his identity as a human dog.

    Toco revealed that his fascination with becoming an animal dates back to his childhood, and his dream of transforming into a collie has now come true. However, he keeps his hobby private from friends and colleagues, fearing they might find it strange.

    Despite his reservations, Toco expressed his joy at fulfilling his dream, even though it may raise eyebrows among those who know him. His decision to become a human dog is a personal choice, and he finds happiness in living out his dream of being an animal.

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2023, 2:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Elderly NYC taxi driver brutally beaten by 5 attackers; distressing video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Elderly NYC taxi driver brutally beaten by 5 attackers; distressing video goes viral

    Most mutated Covid variant ever discovered in Indonesia; sparks concerns over immunity and vaccine efficacy snt

    'Most mutated Covid variant ever' discovered in Indonesia; sparks concerns over immunity and vaccine efficacy

    Will never shake hands with Russians, says Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan amid World Championships row snt

    Will never shake hands with Russians, says Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan amid World Championships row

    Argentina Crypto billionaire Fernando Perez Algaba, missing for a week, found chopped in suitcase snt

    Argentina: Crypto billionaire Fernando Perez Algaba, missing for a week, found chopped in suitcase

    WATCH Dubai Sheikh's 'Humzilla' - A giant Hummer three times bigger than regular SUV goes viral snt

    WATCH: Dubai Sheikh's 'Humzilla' - A giant Hummer three times bigger than regular SUV goes viral

    Recent Stories

    RARKPK Kangana Ranaut bashes Ranveer Singh for looking 'cartoonish' ; tells Karan Johar to 'retire' ATG

    RARKPK: Kangana Ranaut bashes Ranveer Singh for looking 'cartoonish' ; tells Karan Johar to 'retire'

    Tennis Rafael Nadal's Tennis comeback: positive recovery update from coach and teammate osf

    Rafael Nadal's Tennis comeback: positive recovery update from coach and teammate

    Bawaal Controversy: Israel ambassador slams Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's film; Here's what he said vma

    Bawaal Controversy: Israel ambassador slams Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's film; Here's what he said

    Solo journeys of self-discovery: Empowering adventures beyond boundaries MIS

    Solo journeys of self-discovery: Empowering adventures beyond boundaries

    Jharkhand 4 electrocuted during Muharram procession in Bokaro; 13 injured

    Jharkhand: 4 electrocuted during Muharram procession in Bokaro; 13 injured

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon