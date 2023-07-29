Japanese man named Toco spent Rs 11.65 lakh to be a dog (WATCH)

A Japanese man transformed himself into a human dog, donning a hyper-realistic collie outfit created by Zeppet, a Japanese company specializing in costumes. Despite concerns about how others perceive his choice, Toco finds happiness in fulfilling his childhood dream of becoming an animal.

A Japanese man, known as Toco, has undergone a unique transformation to become a human dog. The procedure, performed by Japanese company Zeppet, involved creating a hyper-realistic dog outfit, modeled after a collie, which cost him two million Yen (INR 11.65 lakh). The company specializes in making costumes for TV commercials and films, including figurines, body suits, and 3-D models. Toco shared his journey on his YouTube channel named 'I Want to be an Animal,' which boasts over 31,000 subscribers and one of his videos has surpassed 1 million views. The video was filmed a year ago during an interview by RTL, a German TV station.

In the introduction to his YouTube channel, Toco conveyed his desire to be an animal through a series of written notes, as he prefers not to speak in the videos. He introduced himself as a rough collie, explaining that he transformed into this form to fulfil his dream of becoming an animal. Toco also invited his audience to share their video requests in the comments section.

Toco had recently shared updates on his channel, showcasing himself playing in his backyard on all fours and displaying tricks, all in exchange for treats. However, he took a bold step and ventured into public for the first time, revealing his new look in surreal videos. On his channel, Toco was captured being taken for a walk on a leash, interacting with other dogs at a park, and even rolling around on the floor, fully embracing his identity as a human dog.

Toco revealed that his fascination with becoming an animal dates back to his childhood, and his dream of transforming into a collie has now come true. However, he keeps his hobby private from friends and colleagues, fearing they might find it strange.

Despite his reservations, Toco expressed his joy at fulfilling his dream, even though it may raise eyebrows among those who know him. His decision to become a human dog is a personal choice, and he finds happiness in living out his dream of being an animal.