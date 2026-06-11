Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar visited Azerbaijan's Lankaran and Lerik regions, focusing on strengthening ties in culture, wellness, agriculture, and environment. He promoted Ayurveda & yoga and explored cooperation in the tea sector.

As part of his visit to southern Azerbaijan, Ambassador Abhay Kumar undertook a series of engagements in the Lankaran and Lerik regions aimed at strengthening cultural, wellness, agricultural, and environmental ties between India and Azerbaijan, the statement by the Embassy of India in Azerbaijan said.

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Engagements in Lankaran

Cultural and Historical Exploration

The statement noted that in Lankaran, Ambassador Kumar visited the Lankaran Museum of History and Local Lore and met the Museum Director, Leyla Majidova. During the visit, the Ambassador explored the rich historical and cultural heritage of the Lankaran region and learned about its important role in preserving the area's history and traditions.

Promoting Wellness and Yoga

The Ambassador also visited the Yenee Wellness Center in Lankaran, where he met Dr Emil Hidayatli, Chief Doctor of the Centre. Their discussions focused on opportunities for promoting Ayurveda, yoga, and holistic wellness practices in Azerbaijan. Dr. Hidayatli highlighted the numerous health benefits of yoga and encouraged people to embrace the practice for a healthier and more balanced life ahead of the International Day of Yoga, the statement said.

Agricultural Cooperation in Tea Sector

Ambassador Kumar visited a green tea plantation and met its owner and director, Araz Yagubov. During the visit, he learned about the region's long-standing tea-growing traditions, modern cultivation techniques, and the significant contribution of tea production to Lankaran's agricultural heritage. The discussions underscored the deep-rooted tea cultures shared by India and Azerbaijan and explored opportunities for enhanced cooperation, knowledge exchange, and collaboration in the tea sector.

Eco-Tourism and Environmental Focus

Ambassador Kumar also visited Hirkan National Park and Khanbulan Lake, where he experienced the region's rich natural beauty and ecological diversity. The visit highlighted the area's lush forests, scenic landscapes, and importance as a protected natural habitat, and he also shared a brief video reflecting on the harmony between nature and well-being, linking it to the broader theme of yoga and holistic wellness.

Visit to Lerik: The Land of Centenarians

The statement further highlighted that Ambassador also travelled to the neighbouring Lerik district, where he visited the renowned Museum of Longevity, the only museum of its kind dedicated to centenarians. He was received by Matanat Guliyeva, Senior Curator, who briefed him on the museum's unique exhibits and Lerik's reputation as the "Land of Centenarians." Nestled in the scenic Talysh Mountains, Lerik is internationally recognised for its remarkable longevity and rich natural heritage.

Fostering People-to-People Connections

The visit highlighted the growing people-to-people connections between India and Azerbaijan and reflected a shared commitment to cooperation in culture, wellness, sustainable agriculture, eco-tourism, and environmental conservation.

Ambassador Kumar appreciated the warm hospitality extended to him and looked forward to strengthening cooperation and exchanges in areas of mutual interest between India and Azerbaijan. (ANI)