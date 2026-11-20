Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, highlighting the importance of cultural exchange and shared heritage in fostering global harmony among member states.

India Hosts First SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi

Addressing the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum at Purana Qila in New Delhi, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday underscored the role of cross-cultural exchange in fostering global harmony, linking the forum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and India's heritage-driven approach to development.

"The SCO, in its 25-year journey, has emerged as an important platform for mutual trust, cooperation, and shared progress. For millennia, our civilisations have been connected through the exchange of ideas, knowledge, philosophy, art, and spirituality," Shekhawat said. "History reminds us that civilisations flourish not in isolation, but through dialogue and mutual enrichment. It is this profound inheritance that inspired our Prime Minister to propose the SCO Civilisation Dialogue Forum at the Tianjin Summit in 2025. This initiative reflects India's timeless civilizational philosophy, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), a philosophy that finds a natural resonance in the Shanghai Spirit of mutual respect, equality, and shared development," the Union Minister added.

Speaking on India's cultural legacy, he further said, "India is among the world's oldest living civilisations. Our traditions of knowledge, philosophy, science, literature, and art have enriched humanity for millennia. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India is witnessing a remarkable cultural renaissance guided by the principle 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' (development with heritage). For us, heritage is not merely a remembrance of the past; it is a living resource for shaping the future. Monuments, manuscripts, traditional art, and cultural institutions must become sources of knowledge, livelihood, creativity, and national confidence."

India is hosting the three-day multilateral event from November 20 to 22, bringing together participants from SCO member states, observers and dialogue partners to explore the region's shared civilisational heritage and strengthen cultural cooperation. In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that invitations had been extended to all SCO member states, including Pakistan, as well as observers and dialogue partners of the grouping. "India is hosting the 1st SCO Civilisation Dialogue on 20-22 November 2026, in New Delhi. This is a multilateral event within the SCO framework, for which invitations have been extended to all members of the SCO, including Pakistan. Observers and Dialogue Partners of the SCO have also been invited to attend the Dialogue, which will be inaugurated this evening by the Hon’ble Prime Minister," Jaiswal stated.

The initiative builds upon the proposal made by Prime Minister Modi at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, in 2025 to establish a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue under the SCO framework. The proposal was subsequently welcomed in the Bishkek Declaration of the SCO. According to the MEA, four thematic sessions will be held on November 21 and 22, bringing together scholars, academics, subject experts and cultural representatives. The discussions will cover cultural expressions, including music and performing arts, textiles, cuisine and traditional games; shared traditions in art and architecture; language and literary traditions, including scripts and manuscripts; and monastic trails and philosophical traditions. The forum is envisaged as a dedicated platform under the SCO framework to encourage dialogue on shared civilisational heritage and foster greater cultural understanding and cooperation across the region.