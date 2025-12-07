The Indian High Commission in Dhaka celebrated the 54th anniversary of Maitri Diwas, reinforcing historic ties. High Commissioner Pranay Verma called for a forward-looking relationship. The commission also marked ITEC Day with alumni.

Maitri Diwas: Celebrating Historic Ties

The High Commission of India held a grand celebration to mark the 54th anniversary of Maitri Diwas-2025 on Saturday at the Indian Cultural Centre in Dhaka, reinforcing the historic ties between India and Bangladesh. Maitri Diwas commemorates the day in 1971 when India recognised Bangladesh as a sovereign and independent state, ten days before Bangladesh's actual liberation, in a historic gesture of support.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Pranay Verma described the day as a milestone in bilateral history that cannot be erased. He said that India seeks a stable, positive, constructive, forward-looking and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh based on equality and mutual respect, in which the people of both countries are the main stakeholders. He expressed confidence that both sides will work together to fulfil shared aspirations and forge closer ties, inspired by past sacrifices and guided by new goals for the future.

The celebration featured a soulful cultural programme performed by artistes from Bangladesh, showcasing shared cultural links and artistic richness, and was attended by Muktijodhas, cultural figures, youth and eminent personalities from across Bangladesh. The High Commission noted in a statement that Maitri Diwas embodies shared history, values and mutual empathy, serving as a tribute to sacrifices and a renewed commitment to future partnership.

Strengthening People-to-People Links through ITEC

Extending these efforts to strengthen people-to-people links, the High Commission of India, Dhaka, in collaboration with the ITEC Alumni Association of Bangladesh (IAAB), also organised a reception-cum-get-together on 1 December 2025 to mark the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Day (ITEC Day 2025). Around 150 ITEC alumni from Bangladesh participated in the event held on the High Commission premises.

Addressing the gathering, High Commissioner Pranay Verma highlighted ITEC as India's commitment to South-South Cooperation, offering capacity-building and human resource development programmes based on the needs and priorities of partner countries. Noting that more than 5000 professionals from Bangladesh have undergone ITEC programmes over the years, the High Commissioner thanked the alumni for serving as a bridge of friendship and collaboration and a channel for exchanging experience and knowledge between the two countries. He also recognised the contribution of the ITEC Association of Bangladesh (IAAB) for bringing alumni together on one platform.

During the event, many ITEC alumni shared their training experiences in India. Dignitaries from partner organisations, including Bangladesh Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (BCSIR), Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC), Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organisation (SPARSO), and Bangladesh Land Port Authority (BLPA), also joined. To mark the occasion, a musical programme showcasing deep-rooted cultural links between India and Bangladesh was presented by artistes from Bangladesh.

About the ITEC Programme

ITEC, a flagship programme of the Government of India instituted in 1964 as part of India's Development Assistance Programme, has shared India's development experience and technological progress with more than 160 countries across the globe. Every year, more than 12,000 training slots are offered to ITEC partner countries through over 300 training courses in premier Indian institutes in diverse areas such as agriculture, accounts, audit, management, good governance practices, small and medium enterprises, rural development, public health, parliamentary affairs, judiciary, election management, IT, data analytics, remote sensing, renewable energy, advanced computing and more. (ANI)