In a world's first, Switzerland contemplates legalising cocaine for recreational use

Eva Chen, a Bern council member from the Alternative Left Party and co-sponsor of the proposal, expressed the need for innovative solutions, stating, "The war on drugs has failed, and we have to look at new ideas. Control and legalisation can do better than mere repression."

In a groundbreaking move, the capital of Switzerland, Bern, is contemplating a pilot program that could mark the world's first attempt at legally selling cocaine for recreational use. The proposal, supported by the Bern parliament, aims to address the country's prevalent drug use by exploring alternative strategies for harm reduction. However, the initiative faces challenges, requiring approval from the city and a change in federal law to proceed.

The New York Post reports that Switzerland is re-evaluating its stance on cocaine, questioning the effectiveness of complete bans. Critics argue that legalisation could offer better control over the market and promote safer usage for individuals who may use the drug illegally regardless of prohibition.

Eva Chen, a Bern council member from the Alternative Left Party and co-sponsor of the proposal, expressed the need for innovative solutions, stating, "The war on drugs has failed, and we have to look at new ideas. Control and legalisation can do better than mere repression."

Despite the groundbreaking proposal, key details about the pilot scheme remain under development, including considerations about who would sell the drug and how it would be sourced. Chen acknowledges that the road to potential legalisation is still far off, advocating for a scientifically supervised pilot scheme trial.

Also read: IDF soldiers in Gaza find copies of Adolf Hitler's 'Mein Kampf' in Arabic used by Hamas (WATCH)

"We are still far away from potential legalisation, but we should look at new approaches," she said, adding, "That is why we are calling for a scientifically supervised pilot scheme trial".

Switzerland's education, social affairs, and sports directorate are reportedly working on a comprehensive report detailing the possible trial. However, concerns persist about legalising a highly addictive and potentially deadly substance. The Bern government highlights the life-threatening consequences of cocaine use, emphasizing the risks of overdose and individual intolerance even to small amounts.

"Cocaine can be life-threatening for both first-time and long-term users. The consequences of an overdose, but also individual intolerance to even the smallest amounts, can lead to death," the Bern government said.

Switzerland currently grapples with one of the highest levels of cocaine use in Europe, with Zurich, Basel, and Geneva ranking among the top 10 cities for cocaine consumption on the continent. The rise in drug use correlates with a significant drop in cocaine prices over the last five years, making it more accessible. Frank Zobel, deputy director at Addiction Switzerland, notes that the country is experiencing a surge in cocaine availability at historically low prices, contributing to heightened usage.

"We have a lot of cocaine in Switzerland right now, at the cheapest prices and the highest quality we have ever seen," said Frank Zobel, deputy director at Addiction Switzerland. "You can get a dose of cocaine for about 10 francs these days, not much more than the price for a beer," he said.

The proposed pilot program reflects a paradigm shift in Switzerland's approach to drug policy, prompting global conversations about alternative strategies for managing substance abuse. As the nation navigates the complexities of potential legalisation, questions surrounding public health, societal impact, and the effectiveness of harm reduction measures will continue to shape the discourse on drug policy reform.