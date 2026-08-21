A humanoid robot turned into an unexpected spectacle at the 2026 World Robot Conference in Beijing after a technical malfunction sent it into a bizarre and chaotic frenzy.

A humanoid robot turned into an unexpected spectacle at the 2026 World Robot Conference in Beijing after a technical malfunction sent it into a bizarre and chaotic frenzy. The robot was participating in a demonstration intended to highlight the capabilities of modern humanoid machines when it suddenly appeared to lose control. Following an apparent failure of its remote-control connection, the machine toppled onto its back and began violently flailing its arms and legs.

Its frantic movements were so dramatic that they resembled a human seizure or a child throwing a tantrum, leaving onlookers stunned, amused and visibly confused.

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The situation became even more chaotic as human operators rushed to intervene. Several engineers could be seen trying to restrain the robot and regain control, but they appeared to struggle to shut the machine down immediately.

Videos from the incident showed the robot repeatedly thrashing across the exhibition floor as spectators gathered around to watch the bizarre malfunction.

The 2026 World Robot Conference brought together robotics companies, researchers and technology enthusiasts to showcase developments in artificial intelligence, humanoid robotics and other emerging technologies.