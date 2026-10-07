India issued a scathing rebuttal to Pakistan's allegations, with MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal dismissing the claims as 'drama' and asserting that manufactured narratives cannot mask Islamabad's history of state-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

India on Wednesday issued a scathing rebuttal against Pakistan's allegations regarding regional security and cross-border infiltration, asserting that Islamabad’s long-standing policy of state-sponsored cross-border terrorism cannot be masked by manufactured media narratives. Addressing a bi-weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal dismissed recent claims emanating from Islamabad, reiterating India's firm and unyielding stance on cross-border terrorism and national security.

Jaiswal underscored that Pakistan's continued reliance on propaganda and misdirection fails to obscure its long-documented history of harbouring and fueling terror networks directed against India. "Pakistan is a country which has been fueling cross-border terrorism for years; lying and propagating falsehoods have become second nature to it," Jaiswal stated. Directly addressing televised statements and media campaigns orchestrated across the border, the MEA Spokesperson emphasised that theatrical claims do not alter core facts on the ground. "I want to emphasise that no matter how hard they try, the drama staged for television cannot alter the ground reality," Jaiswal added.

Pakistan Envoy Summoned Over Border Infiltration

Earlier, in a stern diplomatic rebuke, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission to register India’s strong protest against ongoing cross-border infiltration and the active role of Pakistani narcotics syndicates along the border. India also categorically dismissed Pakistan’s "baseless and motivated" allegations concerning a security encounter along the International Border in Punjab’s Ferozepur sector on October 2.

Details of Ferozepur Sector Incident

According to Indian authorities, the October 2 incident unfolded after three individuals unlawfully crossed from Pakistan into Indian territory. Border Security Force (BSF) personnel issued multiple formal warnings instructing the intruders to return to the Pakistani side. The individuals refused to comply and continued advancing toward the border fence, forcing BSF personnel to open fire to neutralise an imminent security threat.

"The Pakistani side was informed that three individuals infiltrated into Indian territory and despite multiple warnings by BSF to return to Pakistan, continued to move towards the border fence. The BSF was compelled to engage them for posing an imminent security threat. This incident highlights a clear pattern of repeated cross-border movement by armed narcotics syndicates operating from Pakistan. Government of Pakistan was urged to investigate these cross-border infiltration, drug smuggling activities and the complicity of Pakistan Border Guarding forces therein, and to take appropriate remedial measures," read the MEA press release.

India Urges Corrective Measures

The MEA noted that the incident fits a clear and recurring pattern of armed drug smuggling networks operating freely out of Pakistan. During the diplomatic summoning, New Delhi urged the Government of Pakistan to take immediate and concrete corrective measures.

"Pakistan was further urged to ensure respect for the sanctity of the International Border, strictly observe relevant bilateral arrangements, mandate its forces to exercise effective control to prevent unauthorised movement from its side, and take definitive measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," added the release. (ANI)