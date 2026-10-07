A Bolero collided with a tractor in Chitwan, Nepal, leaving one woman dead and 10 others injured. Viral video showed Bolero overturning after the impact. Police detained the tractor and its driver as the investigation continues.

One person was killed and 10 others were injured after a Bolero collided with a tractor at Ward Office Chowk in Kalika Municipality-5, Chitwan, Nepal. The accident took place at around 1:35 pm. The impact badly damaged the Bolero, which overturned after the collision. The injured passengers were rushed to Old Medical College in Bharatpur for treatment. One of them later died during treatment. Police have reportedly taken the tractor and its driver under control as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

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According to Nepal News, the woman who died in the crash was 35 years old Laxmi Pariyar. The injured victims were in the age group of 20 to 50 years.

Viral, crash video sparks road safety debate

A video of the accident has drawn strong reactions online, with several viewers blaming speeding and poor caution at the junction.

One commenter said the Bolero appeared to be at fault because vehicles should slow down at a crossroad, but the driver was travelling at high speed. Another suggested that both vehicles may have been speeding and pointed to the lack of traffic lights or a zebra crossing at the junction.

Others criticised the Bolero driver for approaching the crossing so quickly. Some comments also warned against automatically blaming the tractor without knowing the full circumstances of the crash.

The footage also renewed calls for drivers to reduce speed near junctions and remain alert, particularly where traffic controls are limited.