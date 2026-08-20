Chinese robotics company Unitree Robotics has unveiled a new humanoid robot that appears to be rewriting the limits of robotic athleticism, achieving a remarkable 2-metre standing vertical jump and reaching a top speed of 12.66 metres per second.

Chinese robotics company Unitree Robotics has unveiled a new humanoid robot that appears to be rewriting the limits of robotic athleticism, achieving a remarkable 2-metre standing vertical jump and reaching a top speed of 12.66 metres per second. Despite having legs measuring just 0.85 metres, the robot has surpassed human records in both standing high jump and running speed, Unitree told the Global Times. The company said the machine was developed in just over three months and still has considerable room for further improvement.

A video shared by Unitree with the Global Times on Monday showed the humanoid robot launching itself into the air, reaching a height of around 2 metres before landing steadily on its feet.

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The breakthrough marks the latest attempt by a Chinese robotics company to push humanoid machines beyond conventional human physical capabilities.

Unitree pushes robotic performance to new heights

Unitree had already made headlines in April when its H1 humanoid robot achieved a running speed of 10 metres per second, approaching the peak speed recorded by sprint legend Usain Bolt. The company’s latest machine has now raised the bar further, combining explosive jumping ability with even greater running speed. Unitree described the new robot as a “superhuman” machine capable of exceeding human athletic limits.

On August 12, Unitree Robotics said it had produced around 18,000 humanoid robots to date. The figure covers bionic, bipedal humanoid robots while excluding other humanoid platforms and wheeled-base models.

Extreme tests reveal a robot’s true limits

Veteran technology analyst Ma Jihua said extreme athletic demonstrations function much like "stress tests" for robots, testing how effectively their hardware and software work together.

Such trials push running, jumping, explosive power and balance control to their limits, helping engineers identify the boundaries of a robot’s performance. Ma compared the process with extreme testing used in vehicle and aircraft development, where understanding operational limits is crucial before machines can be deployed reliably in real-world situations.

Xiang Ligang, director-general of the Zhongguancun Modern Information Consumer Application Industry Technology Alliance, said such demanding movements place enormous pressure on a robot’s stability and whole-body coordination.

Whether sprinting at high speed or executing a 2-metre vertical jump, the robot must coordinate multiple joints in real time and maintain its balance during landing. Achieving this requires the seamless integration of mechanical engineering, power systems and artificial intelligence-powered control algorithms.

Could ‘superhuman’ robots tackle dangerous environments?

Xiang said the ability to remain stable during highly dynamic movements could prove particularly valuable as humanoid robots move into unpredictable environments.

More agile robots that can rapidly adjust their posture and movements could eventually find applications in difficult terrain, disaster response and other hazardous or complex environments, where conventional machines may struggle.

The race to develop increasingly capable humanoid robots is also intensifying globally. With US technology restrictions affecting China, strengthening domestic innovation and developing advanced technologies have become increasingly important for Chinese robotics companies.

Ma stressed that progress in humanoid robotics is built through a series of incremental breakthroughs. While achieving an individual speed or jumping record does not mean that all practical challenges have been overcome, continued advances in core capabilities could gradually improve overall robotic performance.

The long-term goal, he suggested, is to move humanoid robots beyond laboratory demonstrations and toward more complex, useful real-world applications.

China dominates humanoid robotics race

Industry data indicates that Unitree is already emerging as a major force in the rapidly expanding humanoid robotics market.

According to data released by California-based market research firm Smart Analytics Global on August 10, Unitree ranked second globally in the first half of 2026. Its shipments jumped 170 percent year-on-year to around 5,900 units, giving it a 31 percent share of the global market.

Unitree Robotics has also listed on China’s STAR Market, becoming the first humanoid robotics company to debut on the country’s A-share market. Its shares were priced at 150.80 yuan ($22.38) each, with IPO allotment results already announced.

Meanwhile, industry data showed Chinese companies accounted for more than 97 percent of global humanoid robot shipments in the first half of 2026, underscoring China’s growing dominance in the rapidly evolving sector.