A 2.3-karat gold-coated statue of a naked Donald Trump was displayed at the European Parliament in France. Danish artist Jens Galschiot's artwork criticises Trump's climate policies, Paris Agreement withdrawal, and energy diplomacy.

The United States of America (USA) President Donald Trump became the subject of a striking political art installation inside the European Parliament building in Strasbourg, France, where a satirical, 2.3-karat gold-coated statue depicting him completely naked was put on display.

The European Parliament, which has been known for its history of hosting politically provocative exhibitions and welcoming controversial performance art, apparently showcased the satirical sculpture as part of an exhibition criticising Trump’s policies on climate change and the global rules-based order.

Donald Trump, who is currently in the second term of his Presidency, continues to dominate headlines not just in the American media but also in international headlines as European lawmakers and political analysts navigate complex diplomatic and environmental policy differences.

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What Does the Satirical Statue of Trump at the European Parliament Depict?

The European Parliament appeared to have taken a dig at the US President Donald Trump directly by installing a satirical, 2.3-karat gold-coated sculpture titled ‘The Orange Plague’ (or ‘King of Injustice’).

The statue was unveiled by Danish artist Jens Galschiot, who has long used his artwork to challenge political hypocrisy, climate inaction, and global power imbalances. In a picture that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Trump was depicted completely naked while holding a golf club and perched heavily on the shoulders of an ordinary citizen.

On the marble plaque, the text reads:

“I am sitting on the back of a man. He is sinking under my burden. I will do anything to help him. Except stepping down from his back - The King of Injustice.”

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Jens Galschiot’s idea of sculpting a satirical statue of Donald Trump reportedly stemmed from his criticism of Trump’s policies on climate change, the green transition, and the rules-based world order.

The artist said the sculpture was intended to highlight what he sees as Trump’s destructive influence on global efforts to tackle the climate crisis and international cooperation.

What is the Criticality of Trump’s Climate Policy?

Donald Trump’s second-term climate policy has marked a significant shift in the US approach to environmental action. On the first day of his return to the Oval Office, Trump ordered the US to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and directed his administration to end the review of several climate-related policies introduced under his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Donald Trump’s administration has also prioritised domestic oil and gas production, paused some federal wind-energy permitting, and moved to roll back regulations targeting greenhouse-gas emissions.

The projected addition of 4 billion metric tonnes of greenhouse-gas emissions by 2030, compared with a scenario in which Biden’s administration’s climate policies continued, has sparked concerns over the potential long-term impact of Trump’s environmental policy rollbacks.

Additionally, Donald Trump’s administration’s coercive diplomacy, wherein the US has imposed high tariffs to pressure international allies, including India, to buy more American liquefied natural gas (LNG) rather than relying on European energy supplies, including from Russia, has added another layer of border geopolitical and energy-policy tensions surrounding his administration.

The criticism of Donald Trump’s climate policy centres around his international climate commitments, which include the Paris Agreement, support for fossil-fuel production, and the rollback of emissions regulations, with environmental groups and climate researchers warning that these measures could slow US emissions reductions and affect global climate efforts.

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